https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/russian-activist-says-fbi-tried-to-contact-him-prompt-him-to-take-illegal-actions-1111668264.html

Russian Activist Says FBI Tried to Contact Him, Prompt Him to Take Illegal Actions

Russian Activist Says FBI Tried to Contact Him, Prompt Him to Take Illegal Actions

Alexander Ionov, a Russian human rights activist said that the FBI tried to contact him and get other activists to record their conversations with him.

2023-07-05T03:20+0000

2023-07-05T03:20+0000

2023-07-05T03:20+0000

americas

alexei ionov

americans

russia

fbi

doj

african people's socialist party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095668386_0:192:2560:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_19ed9301d7e424b7525252916931bc06.jpg

"We were conducting our first Dialogue of Nations, and some Americans were also present. That day was my birthday, so my friends and I went to a restaurant that night to celebrate. A woman came there, too. I asked who had invited her. It turned out she took part in the Dialogue of Nations, spoke good Russian and six other languages to boot. I told her to have a seat since she was there. And then, at the end of the party, after she had several shots of liquor, out of the blue she told me she worked for the FBI," Ionov said. He added that the woman had later added him to her friends list on social media. "It had been five years or so, and then one day I stumbled across her page, and she did indeed work for the FBI. So I've met some FBI agents," the activist said. He added that the participants of joint conferences had been questioned in the US for three to six hours. He noted that he had always laughed at such proposals and emphasized that he could not finance anyone since he was a social activist. Ionov added that anyway, one must be very careful in such situations and not fall for provocations. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) accuses Ionov of using his Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR) to launch influence campaigns in the US which were allegedly monitored by FBI agents who are also persons of interest in Ionov's case. Ionov and his associates allegedly conspired to meddle in the US elections, secretly financing and managing the campaign of a certain candidate in local elections in St. Petersburg, Florida. After that, they discussed the US presidential elections, the DOJ said. From 2014-2022, Ionov allegedly orchestrated what the DOJ describes as "a years-long foreign malign influence campaign" that used US political groups to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in US elections. The DOJ has offered a $10 million reward for evidence of meddling by Ionov or his alleged associates from the African People’s Socialist Party, which seeks reparations for slavery. The indictment alleges that Ionov helped fund a protest tour in support of a petition criticizing the "genocide" of African people in the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220730/fbi-raids-african-peoples-socialist-party-claims-the-group-was-controlled-by-fsb-1097960392.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/us-persecuting-citizens-for-alternative-position-on-ukraine-conflict---activist-1111667179.html

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexander ionov, african people's socialist party, fbi entrapment