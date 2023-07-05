https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/seoul-believes-debris-of-n-koreas-military-satellite-has-no-military-utility-1111670239.html

Seoul Believes Debris of N. Korea's Military Satellite Has 'No Military Utility'

Seoul Believes Debris of N. Korea's Military Satellite Has 'No Military Utility'

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) believes the extracted wreckage of North Korea's military satellite, which Pyongyang attempted to launch in late May, had "no military utility," the national news agency reported Wednesday, citing the military.

2023-07-05T06:47+0000

2023-07-05T06:47+0000

2023-07-05T06:47+0000

military

north korea

south korea

pyongyang

seoul

asian version of nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101551/33/1015513300_0:171:3034:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_d20f45c9d12f3d9369133e8a55948810.jpg

The JCS said the military raised several key parts of the satellite and the rocket during the operation that was launched on May 31, the day the rocket with the satellite crashed, and ended earlier on Wednesday, the media reported. After analyzing the wreckage in cooperation with US experts, the South Korean military concluded that the salvaged derbies of the satellite had "no military utility." In mid-June, the South Korean military recovered what was believed to be a part of the rocket's second stage. The military had expressed hope that the discovery could help shed light on the state of North Korea's long-range missile development program. On May 31, North Korea unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/north-korea-tests-first-ever-solid-fuel-hwasong-18-icbm-1109503831.html

south korea

pyongyang

seoul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asian version of nato, north korea, south korea, north korea satellite