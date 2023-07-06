International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/china-opens-new-2000-mile-land-cargo-route-across-central-asia-to-afghanistan-1111703268.html
China Opens New 2,000-Mile Land Cargo Route Across Central Asia to Afghanistan
China Opens New 2,000-Mile Land Cargo Route Across Central Asia to Afghanistan
Central Asia’s quest for regional integration took a big leap forward on Thursday when the first freight train to traverse a new freight line departed from its eastern hub in China’s Gansu Province, bound for Afghanistan.
2023-07-06T17:53+0000
2023-07-06T17:53+0000
world
taliban
afghanistan
china
kashgar
uzbekistan
kyrgyzstan
railway
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111703111_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_d9f71273e77df5b58d31cef78eb9b769.jpg
The train left from the Dongchuan logistics center in Lanzhou, Gansu’s capital city located on the Yellow River, on Thursday. Carrying 39 containers of goods, including automobile parts, furniture, office supplies, and mechanical equipment, the train will head westward, tracing much of the same paths of the ancient Silk Road to Kashgar, a city in the far west of China’s westernmost province, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.In Kashgar, the cargo will be unloaded onto trucks and driven across the Tien Shan mountains and into Kyrgyzstan, where it will be loaded back onto train cars in Osh, at the eastern end of the Fergana Valley. From there, the train will take it westward into Uzbekistan, along the length of the Fergana and south until it crosses the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan Friendship Bridge over the Panj River, finally reaching the Afghan city of Hairatan.The total distance is about 1,940 miles (3,125 kilometers), according to Chinese media, and is expected to take 15 days to traverse.Completion of the route will play an important role in increasing trade through the region, especially to Afghanistan, which has the potential to become a continental infrastructure hub - a potential as-yet unrealized thanks to decades of war.Following the Taliban* takeover in 2021, as US forces finalized their withdrawal from Afghanistan, regional powers such as China, Pakistan, and Iran moved to try and help to stabilize the country.A similar effort is underway to build a train route from Kashgar to the Iranian city of Khaf, on the far side of Afghanistan, which has been dubbed the Five Nations Railway Corridor and would run over part of the same rail lines used in the newly inaugurated freight route. However, the rails will also have to traverse the Tien Shan, some of the world’s tallest mountains.The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan link of that railway has made some progress recently, since it was agreed to in 1997.A preliminary route for the Kyrgyz section was approved in June 2022, and a feasibility study was expected to be completed last month.But the negotiations intensified recently, with a preliminary route of the Kyrgyz section having just been approved in June 2022.*The Taliban: a group under United Nations sanction for terrorist activities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/taliban-leader-says-concrete-measures-taken-to-improve-status-of-women-in-afghanistan-1111464214.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221118/belt-and-road-initiative-helped-keep-asia-europe-ties-intact-amid-ukraine-crisis-researcher-1104409475.html
afghanistan
china
kashgar
uzbekistan
kyrgyzstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111703111_89:0:1156:800_1920x0_80_0_0_637352acba84602fccf3c4986d7c75d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china; afghanistan; railway; rail; freight; trade; central asia
china; afghanistan; railway; rail; freight; trade; central asia

China Opens New 2,000-Mile Land Cargo Route Across Central Asia to Afghanistan

17:53 GMT 06.07.2023
© Wang Hongliang/China DailyThe first freight train from Lanzhou, Gansu province, to Afghanistan set off on Wednesday, and is expected to arrive after 15 days.
The first freight train from Lanzhou, Gansu province, to Afghanistan set off on Wednesday, and is expected to arrive after 15 days. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
© Wang Hongliang/China Daily
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Central Asia’s quest for regional integration took a big leap forward on Thursday when the first freight train to traverse a new freight line departed from its eastern hub in China’s Gansu Province, bound for Afghanistan.
The train left from the Dongchuan logistics center in Lanzhou, Gansu’s capital city located on the Yellow River, on Thursday. Carrying 39 containers of goods, including automobile parts, furniture, office supplies, and mechanical equipment, the train will head westward, tracing much of the same paths of the ancient Silk Road to Kashgar, a city in the far west of China’s westernmost province, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
In Kashgar, the cargo will be unloaded onto trucks and driven across the Tien Shan mountains and into Kyrgyzstan, where it will be loaded back onto train cars in Osh, at the eastern end of the Fergana Valley. From there, the train will take it westward into Uzbekistan, along the length of the Fergana and south until it crosses the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan Friendship Bridge over the Panj River, finally reaching the Afghan city of Hairatan.
The total distance is about 1,940 miles (3,125 kilometers), according to Chinese media, and is expected to take 15 days to traverse.
“We hope to normalize the route for Sino-Afghanistan express service and aim to run four times a month,” Li Wei, a marketing manager from New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co, one of the main firms involved in the shipment, told Chinese media.
Completion of the route will play an important role in increasing trade through the region, especially to Afghanistan, which has the potential to become a continental infrastructure hub - a potential as-yet unrealized thanks to decades of war.
An Afghan woman wearing a burka enters a tailor's shop in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2023
World
Taliban Leader Says 'Concrete Measures' Taken to Improve Status of Women in Afghanistan
25 June, 18:55 GMT
Following the Taliban* takeover in 2021, as US forces finalized their withdrawal from Afghanistan, regional powers such as China, Pakistan, and Iran moved to try and help to stabilize the country.
Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said: "China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan on the Afghan issue, facilitate the process of peaceful reconstruction in Afghanistan, as well as stability and progress in the region."
A similar effort is underway to build a train route from Kashgar to the Iranian city of Khaf, on the far side of Afghanistan, which has been dubbed the Five Nations Railway Corridor and would run over part of the same rail lines used in the newly inaugurated freight route. However, the rails will also have to traverse the Tien Shan, some of the world’s tallest mountains.
A man stands near ]a mural depicting the ancient Silk Road during the Second Belt and Road Forum In Beijing on Friday, April 26, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2022
World
Belt and Road Initiative Helped Keep Asia-Europe Ties Intact Amid Ukraine Crisis: Researcher
18 November 2022, 18:44 GMT
The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan link of that railway has made some progress recently, since it was agreed to in 1997.
“All three sides will contribute equal investments toward the Kyrgyz section of the railway. However, many practical issues are not yet resolved, particularly those of public concern in Kyrgyzstan,” Niva Yau, a fellow in the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute said in a March report.
A preliminary route for the Kyrgyz section was approved in June 2022, and a feasibility study was expected to be completed last month.
But the negotiations intensified recently, with a preliminary route of the Kyrgyz section having just been approved in June 2022.
*The Taliban: a group under United Nations sanction for terrorist activities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала