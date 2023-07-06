https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/france-burning-court-stops-online-censorship-cocaine-in-white-house-after-hunter-biden-visit--1111686348.html

France Burning; Court Stops Online Censorship; Cocaine in White House After Hunter Biden Visit

France Burning; Court Stops Online Censorship; Cocaine in White House After Hunter Biden Visit

A US court had determined that the Biden administration violated the Constitution when it engaged in rampant social media censorship.

2023-07-06T04:05+0000

2023-07-06T04:05+0000

2023-07-06T10:47+0000

the critical hour

radio

hunter biden

cuba

france

ukraine

taiwan

iran

jenin

mek

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111686190_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2102d734541ad3f46815b0aff0111e55.png

France Burning; Court Stops Online Censorship; Cocaine in White House After Hunter Biden Visit A US court had determined that the Biden administration violated the Constitution when it engaged in rampant social media censorship.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia accuses the US of masterminding attacks on Moscow. Also, NATO will reaffirm its hawkish stance towards Russia.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Biden's foreign policy and US censorship. A US court had determined that the Biden administration violated the Constitution when it engaged in rampant social media censorship. Also, Ray McGovern discovered that a popular US alternative media personality was under-informed about the Ukraine conflict.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, and writer, joins us to discuss China. China moves to restrict rare earth metals in the latest chip war maneuver. Also, China simulates "Z-day" total sea war with the US.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The twin chickens of colonialism and imperial theft of resources are coming home to roost as France faces a revolt from its immigrant community. Also, America may be the next fallen empire.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has announced the end of its operation against Jenin. Also, Gaza has launched rockets toward Israeli settlements.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US imperialism. Mike Pence and other US neocons support a radical Iranian cult in hopes of another regime change operation against the Islamic Republic. Also, Joe Biden is getting heat for nominating Elliott Abrams to a public diplomacy commission.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss great power conflict. Washington's real policy on China is not reflected by its recent ploy to pretend that it wants to de-escalate. Also, NATO may use a false flag nuclear incident to enter the conflict in Ukraine.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Latin America. Joe Biden nominates Elliott Abrams to a diplomacy panel. Also, Nicaragua is taking its complaint to the UN over the US refusing to pay compensation for backing death squads.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

cuba

france

ukraine

taiwan

iran

jenin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, attacks on moscow, biden's foreign policy, us censorship, rare earth metals, regime change operation, elliott abrams, washington's policy on china