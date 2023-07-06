https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/high-flyers-and-smoking-guns-congressman-urges-end-to-dope-tests-amid-military-recruitment-crisis-1111693224.html

High Flyers & Smoking Guns: Congressman Urges End to US Military Dope Tests Amid Recruitment Crisis

The US armed forces are suffering an unprecedented recruitment crisis, despite lowering admission standards. The Pentagon has blamed the problem on a buoyant job market, but critics argue it is the result of going 'woke'.

An outspoken Republican congressman has proposed dropping some drug tests in a bid to overcome military recruitment shortfalls.Florida Representative Matt Gaetz tabled an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday which would do away with tests for cannabis use for newly-enlisted personnel and those receiving commissions as officers.The US has seen a trend of de-criminalizing "recreational" cannabis in recent years. Twenty-one of the 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, have 'freed the weed' — and taxed it — with Virginia and Minnesota set to follow in 2024 and 2025.Once seen as a soft 'gateway drug' to stronger and more addictive narcotics like cocaine and heroin, the medicinal potential of cannabis is now widely recognized and its use under prescription is allowed in 38 states.Last week, four members of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus proposed allowing Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare providers to advise ex-army patients on medicinal marijuana in those states.The Pentagon has blamed its growing shortfalls in enlistment targets on a strong job market — despite soaring inflation and a looming recession.The military has responded by lowering physical fitness and other standards for new recruits, however these moves have brought negative results.On the other hand, critics have pointed to a series of 'woke' recruitment adverts and a downplaying of the army's tough image in the name of diversity as reasons why youngsters are no longer interested in joining up.

