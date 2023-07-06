https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/libya-plans-to-increase-oil-output-to-2mln-barrels-per-day-in-3-to-5-years-1111698655.html

Libya Plans to Increase Oil Output to 2Mln Barrels Per Day in 3 to 5 Years

Libya plans to increase oil production by 2 million barrels per day in a three-to-five years term, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Oun told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Libyan Government of National Accord has allocated significant sums to increase [oil] production from 1.2 million barrels [per day] — this is what is being produced now — to 2 million barrels [per day]," Oun said on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna. He added that it would take three to five years to increase oil production.

