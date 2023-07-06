https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/libya-plans-to-increase-oil-output-to-2mln-barrels-per-day-in-3-to-5-years-1111698655.html
Libya Plans to Increase Oil Output to 2Mln Barrels Per Day in 3 to 5 Years
Libya Plans to Increase Oil Output to 2Mln Barrels Per Day in 3 to 5 Years
Libya plans to increase oil production by 2 million barrels per day in a three-to-five years term, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Oun told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2023-07-06T12:37+0000
2023-07-06T12:37+0000
2023-07-06T12:37+0000
economy
libya
middle east
libyan government of national accord (gna)
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097825506_0:40:1200:715_1920x0_80_0_0_aaa45dbef18e872ac53c1b8c6bd237cf.jpg
"The Libyan Government of National Accord has allocated significant sums to increase [oil] production from 1.2 million barrels [per day] — this is what is being produced now — to 2 million barrels [per day]," Oun said on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna. He added that it would take three to five years to increase oil production.
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097825506_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd6c47df56288df6e83bf7671aa1139.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, lybia, lybian economy, lybian government of national accord
middle east, lybia, lybian economy, lybian government of national accord
Libya Plans to Increase Oil Output to 2Mln Barrels Per Day in 3 to 5 Years
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Libya plans to increase oil production by 2 million barrels per day in a three-to-five years term, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Oun told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The Libyan Government of National Accord has allocated significant sums to increase [oil] production from 1.2 million barrels [per day] — this is what is being produced now
— to 2 million barrels [per day]," Oun said on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.
He added that it would take three to five years to increase oil production.