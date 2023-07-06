International
Libya Plans to Increase Oil Output to 2Mln Barrels Per Day in 3 to 5 Years
Libya plans to increase oil production by 2 million barrels per day in a three-to-five years term, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Oun told Sputnik on Wednesday.
12:37 GMT 06.07.2023
