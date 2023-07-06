International
Turkish, Greek Defense Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Relations at NATO Summit
Turkish and Greek defense ministers Yasar Guler and Nikos Dendias agreed by phone on Wednesday to discuss confidence-building measures at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias had a telephone conversation. The ministers congratulated each other on their new appointments and wished each other success... [They] stressed the importance of continuing the positive agenda in relations between the two countries and maintaining open channels of dialogue. In addition, the ministers agreed to resume meetings on confidence-building measures and discuss relevant details during the Vilnius NATO summit," the ministry said. NATO allies Greece and Turkiye have repeatedly found themselves on the brink of armed conflict due to territorial disputes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to communicate with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in May 2022, accusing him of violating agreements. However, immediately after the devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkiye on February 6, Mitsotakis called Erdogan and vowed assistance in overcoming the consequences. In turn, Turkiye expressed condolences after a railroad accident in Greece. This created a new climate in bilateral relations.
10:58 GMT 06.07.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish and Greek defense ministers Yasar Guler and Nikos Dendias agreed by phone on Wednesday to discuss confidence-building measures at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias had a telephone conversation. The ministers congratulated each other on their new appointments and wished each other success... [They] stressed the importance of continuing the positive agenda in relations between the two countries and maintaining open channels of dialogue. In addition, the ministers agreed to resume meetings on confidence-building measures and discuss relevant details during the Vilnius NATO summit," the ministry said.
NATO allies Greece and Turkiye have repeatedly found themselves on the brink of armed conflict due to territorial disputes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to communicate with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in May 2022, accusing him of violating agreements. However, immediately after the devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkiye on February 6, Mitsotakis called Erdogan and vowed assistance in overcoming the consequences. In turn, Turkiye expressed condolences after a railroad accident in Greece. This created a new climate in bilateral relations.
