https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/turkish-greek-defense-ministers-to-discuss-bilateral-relations-at-nato-summit-1111695113.html

Turkish, Greek Defense Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Relations at NATO Summit

Turkish, Greek Defense Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Relations at NATO Summit

Turkish and Greek defense ministers Yasar Guler and Nikos Dendias agreed by phone on Wednesday to discuss confidence-building measures at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2023-07-06T10:58+0000

2023-07-06T10:58+0000

2023-07-06T10:58+0000

military

turkiye

greece

nato

recep tayyip erdogan

kyriakos mitsotakis

vilnius

nato summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111694935_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7297d43f5c3d76dd47aa4e6a5e62c4eb.jpg

"National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias had a telephone conversation. The ministers congratulated each other on their new appointments and wished each other success... [They] stressed the importance of continuing the positive agenda in relations between the two countries and maintaining open channels of dialogue. In addition, the ministers agreed to resume meetings on confidence-building measures and discuss relevant details during the Vilnius NATO summit," the ministry said. NATO allies Greece and Turkiye have repeatedly found themselves on the brink of armed conflict due to territorial disputes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to communicate with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in May 2022, accusing him of violating agreements. However, immediately after the devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkiye on February 6, Mitsotakis called Erdogan and vowed assistance in overcoming the consequences. In turn, Turkiye expressed condolences after a railroad accident in Greece. This created a new climate in bilateral relations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/retired-admiral-urges-turkiye-to-leave-nato-1109985630.html

turkiye

greece

vilnius

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greece turkiye tensions, greek-turkish border, greek-turkie summit, nato summit