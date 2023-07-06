https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/twitter-reportedly-threatens-to-sue-meta-over-alleged-trade-secret-theft-involving-threads-1111708942.html
Twitter Reportedly Threatens to Sue Meta Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft Involving Threads
Twitter Reportedly Threatens to Sue Meta Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft Involving Threads
Twitter has reportedly sent a letter to its rival Meta* threatening to sue over the latter’s new social media platform Threads for luring former Twitter employees to create a copycat application.
2023-07-06T23:50+0000
2023-07-06T23:50+0000
2023-07-06T23:49+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
elon musk
twitter
meta
instagram
social media
social media platform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111708443_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_27d0d925dfe200f1204c741fc6f0a91d.jpg
Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information, US media reported, quoting the letter as saying on Thursday. Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta, the report added. Twitter reportedly accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees in possession of trade secrets and other sensitive information. In addition, Twitter is alleging Meta tasked the former employees with using Twitter's trade secrets to accelerate the development of Threads.The letter also implies the employees in question violated their non-disclosure agreements with Twitter after joining Meta, the report added. Earlier Thursday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted: "Competition is fine, cheating is not." Threads, a text-based companion to Instagram that has a similar layout to Twitter, was launched on July 5 and has been reported to have accrued more than 30 million participants.* banned in Russia as an extremist organization
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/metas-rival-to-twitter-drops-on-app-store-expected-to-launch-july-6-1111650000.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111708443_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d1f43112ffcd9228b17e55198acf165.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
twitter, elon musk, meta, mark zuckerberg, social media, threads, lawsuit, threat, trade secret theft
twitter, elon musk, meta, mark zuckerberg, social media, threads, lawsuit, threat, trade secret theft
Twitter Reportedly Threatens to Sue Meta Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft Involving Threads
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter has reportedly sent a letter to its rival Meta* threatening to sue over the latter’s new social media platform Threads for luring former Twitter employees to create a copycat application.
Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information, US media reported, quoting the letter as saying on Thursday.
Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta, the report added.
Twitter reportedly accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees in possession of trade secrets and other sensitive information. In addition, Twitter is alleging Meta tasked the former employees with using Twitter's trade secrets to accelerate the development of Threads.
The letter also implies the employees in question violated their non-disclosure agreements with Twitter after joining Meta, the report added.
Earlier Thursday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted: "Competition is fine, cheating is not."
Threads, a text-based companion to Instagram that has a similar layout to Twitter, was launched on July 5 and has been reported to have accrued more than 30 million participants.
* banned in Russia as an extremist organization