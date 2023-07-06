https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/us-activists-arrested-over-pro-assange-protest-outside-justice-department-1111706061.html

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

US activists - co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s Ben Cohen and co-founder of CODEPINK Jodie Evans - were arrested on Thursday after refusing to end their sit-in outside the Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2023-07-06T18:48+0000

2023-07-06T18:48+0000

2023-07-06T18:48+0000

americas

julian assange

codepink

ben cohen

us justice department

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111705771_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_664b056833973c99fa6bf00bc5c3e18c.jpg

US activists - co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s Ben Cohen and co-founder of CODEPINK Jodie Evans - were arrested on Thursday after refusing to end their sit-in outside the Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported. On Thursday, US activists led by Cohen and Evans burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange. Several dozen activists and multiple international media observed the event.In response, he sat down on the floor in a sit-in protest.After protesters set off pink smoke bombs, security officers issued Cohen a warning to leave.Later, he was given a second warning and five minutes to leave. Cohen refused and said he would remain there to protest.The participants also gave speeches on Assange and the Ukraine conflict, calling on the United States to encourage peace talks. Cohen said that Assange's extradition to the US would spark huge demonstrations that the country has never seen before.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/uk-us-officials-pressured-journalist-to-comply-with-assange-prosecution-effort-1111680782.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us justice department, julian assange, ben cohen, codepink, jodie evans, protest