International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/us-activists-arrested-over-pro-assange-protest-outside-justice-department-1111706061.html
US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department
US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department
US activists - co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s Ben Cohen and co-founder of CODEPINK Jodie Evans - were arrested on Thursday after refusing to end their sit-in outside the Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2023-07-06T18:48+0000
2023-07-06T18:48+0000
americas
julian assange
codepink
ben cohen
us justice department
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111705771_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_664b056833973c99fa6bf00bc5c3e18c.jpg
US activists - co-founder of ice cream company Ben &amp; Jerry’s Ben Cohen and co-founder of CODEPINK Jodie Evans - were arrested on Thursday after refusing to end their sit-in outside the Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported. On Thursday, US activists led by Cohen and Evans burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange. Several dozen activists and multiple international media observed the event.In response, he sat down on the floor in a sit-in protest.After protesters set off pink smoke bombs, security officers issued Cohen a warning to leave.Later, he was given a second warning and five minutes to leave. Cohen refused and said he would remain there to protest.The participants also gave speeches on Assange and the Ukraine conflict, calling on the United States to encourage peace talks. Cohen said that Assange's extradition to the US would spark huge demonstrations that the country has never seen before.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/uk-us-officials-pressured-journalist-to-comply-with-assange-prosecution-effort-1111680782.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111705771_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_c966bb34ad9ccc7d45ef350834929321.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us justice department, julian assange, ben cohen, codepink, jodie evans, protest
us justice department, julian assange, ben cohen, codepink, jodie evans, protest

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

18:48 GMT 06.07.2023
© SputnikUS Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department
US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, Cohen, an activist and co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department.
US activists - co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s Ben Cohen and co-founder of CODEPINK Jodie Evans - were arrested on Thursday after refusing to end their sit-in outside the Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Thursday, US activists led by Cohen and Evans burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange. Several dozen activists and multiple international media observed the event.
In response, he sat down on the floor in a sit-in protest.
After protesters set off pink smoke bombs, security officers issued Cohen a warning to leave.
"I am going to do as much as I can, I hope it will inspire other people to do as much as they can," Cohen said.
Later, he was given a second warning and five minutes to leave. Cohen refused and said he would remain there to protest.
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hold placards outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on December 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2023
World
UK, US Officials Pressured Journalist to Comply With Assange Prosecution Effort
Yesterday, 15:34 GMT
The participants also gave speeches on Assange and the Ukraine conflict, calling on the United States to encourage peace talks. Cohen said that Assange's extradition to the US would spark huge demonstrations that the country has never seen before.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала