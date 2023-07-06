International
US Imports From Russia More Than Double to $504Mln in May
US Imports From Russia More Than Double to $504Mln in May
US imports of goods from Russia more than doubled in May to $504 million, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.
2023-07-06T15:08+0000
2023-07-06T15:08+0000
By comparison, in April, the United States imported $215.6 million worth of goods from Russia. In February, the US imported $642.8 million worth of goods from Russia, an all-time high for 2023. US exports to Russia continued to decline. In May, the United States exported $60 million worth of goods to Russia, down from the $65.2 million in April and $66.4 million in March. In January, US exports to Russia totaled $44.6 million.
15:08 GMT 06.07.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US imports of goods from Russia more than doubled in May to $504 million, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.
By comparison, in April, the United States imported $215.6 million worth of goods from Russia.
In February, the US imported $642.8 million worth of goods from Russia, an all-time high for 2023.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, left, and Russia President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting with members of the new national government at the Government's headquarter, in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2023
Russia
PM to Putin: Russian Economy's Recovery Marching on Despite Sanctions
4 July, 22:42 GMT
US exports to Russia continued to decline. In May, the United States exported $60 million worth of goods to Russia, down from the $65.2 million in April and $66.4 million in March.
In January, US exports to Russia totaled $44.6 million.
