US Imports From Russia More Than Double to $504Mln in May
US imports of goods from Russia more than doubled in May to $504 million, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.
By comparison, in April, the United States imported $215.6 million worth of goods from Russia. In February, the US imported $642.8 million worth of goods from Russia, an all-time high for 2023. US exports to Russia continued to decline. In May, the United States exported $60 million worth of goods to Russia, down from the $65.2 million in April and $66.4 million in March. In January, US exports to Russia totaled $44.6 million.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US imports of goods from Russia more than doubled in May to $504 million, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.
By comparison, in April, the United States imported $215.6 million worth of goods from Russia
.
In February, the US imported $642.8 million worth of goods from Russia, an all-time high for 2023.
US exports to Russia continued to decline. In May, the United States exported $60 million worth of goods to Russia, down from the $65.2 million in April and $66.4 million in March.
In January, US exports to Russia totaled $44.6 million.