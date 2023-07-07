International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/majority-of-french-demand-tougher-migration-rules-after-week-of-riots---poll-1111730488.html
Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules After Week of Riots - Poll
Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules After Week of Riots - Poll
A majority of the French want the government to curb mass migration to the country, a new survey published by a French daily this week showed.
2023-07-07T17:57+0000
2023-07-07T17:57+0000
world
france
protests
unrest
migration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/02/1111609943_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0579d48732936cd3de90c1fcac41b2dd.jpg
The poll conducted by Odoxa and Backbone Consulting among more than 1,000 adults from July 5-6 found that 59% believed that "the migration law should be toughened." A further 38% said it should not, while 3% said they did not know. The same poll showed that only 14% supported the rioters who rampaged through France after the police killing of a teenager of Algerian descent on June 27. Eighty-four percent denounced the week-long violence. Slightly over 70% of those polled called for curbs on new migrant arrivals. Despite this, only 13% blamed the rioting on "failed assimilation," while 62% said it broke out because of a rise in crime. The deadly police shooting sparked debates over racially motivated police brutality in France, with the UN human rights commission urging its government to address deep issues of racism and discrimination in the police force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/france-taking-in-too-many-migrants-adds-to-security-risks---national-rally-party-1111665534.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/02/1111609943_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_737cf66f8540f0ad9f7901eb7a263b63.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, protests in france, french unrest, migration, migration legislation, migrants
france, protests in france, french unrest, migration, migration legislation, migrants

Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules After Week of Riots - Poll

17:57 GMT 07.07.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis JolyA firefighter uses a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
A firefighter uses a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A majority of the French want the government to curb mass migration to the country, a new survey published by a French daily this week showed.
The poll conducted by Odoxa and Backbone Consulting among more than 1,000 adults from July 5-6 found that 59% believed that "the migration law should be toughened." A further 38% said it should not, while 3% said they did not know.
The same poll showed that only 14% supported the rioters who rampaged through France after the police killing of a teenager of Algerian descent on June 27. Eighty-four percent denounced the week-long violence.
Разбитое окно банка после протестов во французском городе Марсель - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2023
World
France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Security Risks - National Rally Party
4 July, 19:20 GMT
Slightly over 70% of those polled called for curbs on new migrant arrivals. Despite this, only 13% blamed the rioting on "failed assimilation," while 62% said it broke out because of a rise in crime.
The deadly police shooting sparked debates over racially motivated police brutality in France, with the UN human rights commission urging its government to address deep issues of racism and discrimination in the police force.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала