On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
NATO Pledged $546Mln in Support Equipment to Meet Ukraine's Critical Needs
NATO Pledged $546Mln in Support Equipment to Meet Ukraine's Critical Needs
"Allies have already pledged 500 million euros for critical needs, including fuel, medical supplies, demining equipment and pontoon bridges," he told a news conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. He added that the alliance would also help Ukraine upgrade its defense sector to NATO standards. Stoltenberg will meet with NATO leaders in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from July 11-12 to discuss further support for Kiev.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev. Moscow has consistently pointed out that assisting Kiev is only drawing out the conflict, and could cause further conflagration as NATO risks being drawn fully into the conflict.
NATO Pledged $546Mln in Support Equipment to Meet Ukraine's Critical Needs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO allies have pledged 500 million euros ($546 million) in support equipment for Ukraine, including fuel and medical supplies, to help the country meet its critical needs, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.
"Allies have already pledged 500 million euros for critical needs, including fuel, medical supplies, demining equipment and pontoon bridges," he told a news conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.
He added that the alliance would also help Ukraine upgrade its defense sector to NATO standards.
"We will also help build Ukraine’s security and defense sector, including with military hospitals, and we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and standards," he said.
Stoltenberg will meet with NATO leaders in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from July 11-12 to discuss further support for Kiev.
