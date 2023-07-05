https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/fact-check-is-nato-weaponry-superior-to-russian-arms-in-ukraine-1111682241.html

Fact Check: Is NATO Weaponry Superior to Russian Arms in Ukraine?

Fact Check: Is NATO Weaponry Superior to Russian Arms in Ukraine?

Ukraine provides a unique testing ground for NATO-grade weapons. According to Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, they have by far proven better than Russia's arms. Is this true?

2023-07-05T18:38+0000

2023-07-05T18:38+0000

2023-07-05T18:38+0000

viktor litovkin

ukraine

russia

nato

nasams

mim-104 patriot

patriot

sputnik explains

storm shadow cruise missile

opinion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111104829_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f35dedad4603c0e096a13099feca010e.jpg

The Financial Times' latest piece claims that Western weapons delivered by the US and its NATO allies and partners to Kiev have been performing excellently on the battlefield. By way of illustration, the op-ed compared NATO-grade weaponry to Mercedez-Benz, and Russia's arms to an outdated Soviet-era car. As if that were not enough the authors of the article included an already debunked claim that Ukraine's MIM-104 Patriot, a US-made surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, managed to intercept the Kinzhal hypersonic missile. According to the newspaper, Kiev has already downed over a dozen of these.The outlandish claims and the triumphant tone of the article demonstrate that it's nothing but a PR stunt aimed at entertaining Western readers while Kiev's well-advertised counteroffensive stalls, according to Russian military expert Viktor Litovkin.Litovkin is by no means surprised why Reznikov is hailing Western weapons: the Ukrainian defense minister needs more and more equipment, otherwise he would have nothing to fight with: "He has no other choice but to bend before the West and praise Western military equipment," the Russian military expert noted. "However, the crux of the matter is that [Reznikov] cannot boast of any real victories on the battlefield."How Kinzhal Destroyed US-Made PatriotThe Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced that Ukraine's Patriot system had been hit and destroyed by the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile in Kiev on May 16. Video footage emerged online purportedly showing Russia's Kinzhal strike. It demonstrated the Patriot crew's vain effort to down the hypersonic weapon by firing over three dozen missiles.In the video, the extremely dense work of the batteries of the American MIM-104 Patriot air defense system can be seen. As soon as the air defense system runs out of missiles, a powerful explosion occurs at the place where the launches were made. The Western mainstream media had to admit the strike but rushed to claim that the US-made system had not been completely taken down, but only "damaged." However, it was clear that just one strike made the Patriot non-operational.Have NASAMS Helped Ukrainians on the Front Lines?Two NASAMS medium range air defense systems, were first delivered to Ukraine in October 2022. All in all, the Pentagon promised to provide Kiev with eight NASAMS systems and an unspecified amount of ammunition. It was reported that the estimated completion date would be November 28, 2025. There is little evidence to suggest that the two NASAMS systems provided to Ukraine by the US have offered much of a boost on the battlefield, especially given that one of them was destroyed by Russia in early February. With an effective firing range of about 30 km, the NASAMS is meant to primarily target enemy drones, aircraft and cruise missiles. According to Russian military experts, the limited number of NASAMS does not allow Ukrainians to shield their troops. Presumably, the air defense system was meant to provide cover for the other US-made weapons systems, such as the HIMARS battery.Are British Storm Shadows and US HIMARS Invincible?Reznikov is not the only minister exaggerating the successes of NATO-grade weaponry in Ukraine. Last week, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace asserted to British lawmakers that Storm Shadow missiles given to Kiev have had "a significant impact" on the battlefield. The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile boasting a striking range in excess of 250 kilometers (155 miles).However, as of yet, Storm Shadows have made some splash by hitting Russia's Chongar bridge on the administrative border between the Kherson region and Crimea, but have failed to anyhow tip the balance in Kiev's favor on the military theater. Following the Ukrainian military strike on the bridge, the Russian armed forces destroyed a depot with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Ukraine's Khmelnitsky region, as per the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to Sputnik's interlocutors, the Russian military regularly shoots down the British wonder-weapon.Likewise, Russian forces frequently intercept missiles launched by the US-made M142 HIMARS, light multiple rocket launchers. As per the Russian MoD, the Ukrainian forces often use HIMARS against civilian areas of the regions joining the Russian Federation last year.Have Leopard Tanks and Bradley IFVs Proved Effective?Ukraine's losses in terms of military equipment caught the headlines after the beginning of the well-advertised counteroffensive. Russia destroyed 16 German-made Leopard tanks, i.e. 100% of the vehicles supplied to Kiev by Poland and Portugal, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced on July 3.Earlier, on June 26, the New York Times admitted that at least 17 out of 113 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles had been damaged or destroyed in the fighting so far. All in all, Russian forces managed to destroy some 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles in Donbass and in Zaporozhye regions last month, as per Shoigu.Commenting on the issue, Litovkin referred to the superiority of Russia's tanks in the Eastern European battlefield.Earlier, Sputnik's interlocutors drew attention to the fact that the military theater with its frozen, river floods, mud, swamps and other critical weather conditions became a serious challenge for the NATO military equipment. The Ukrainian military has faced a plethora of logistical problems, including that the German 60-ton battle tanks could not cross some of Ukraine's bridges.As of July 5, the Russian military had destroyed 10,535 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles belonging to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation. The Russian MoD also rubbished an assessment recently made by UK Admiral Sir Tony Radakin about Russia losing "half of its combat effectiveness and some 2,500 tanks in Ukraine."How is the Ukrainian Counteroffensive Going?The most glaring proof that Western weapons don't surpass their Russian analogs is that the Ukrainian military has so far failed to outperform on the ground. Furthermore, the Kiev regime's forces have sustained heavy losses in terms of both equipment and manpower, Litovkin pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/unstoppable-kinzhal-one-us-made-patriot-cracked-up-more-to-come-1110424287.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/was-nasams-successful-in-ukraine-1110585927.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/fact-check-have-british-storm-shadows-proved-effective-on-ukraine-battlefield-1111509648.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/kievs-counteroffensive-not-going-as-hoped---romanias-prime-minister-1111667524.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of destroyed armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces, including German Leopard tanks and American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of destroyed armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces, including German Leopard tanks and American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles 2023-07-05T18:38+0000 true PT0M17S

Russian tank crews eliminated a stronghold and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone using various types of ammo Russian tank crews eliminated a stronghold and equipment belonging to Ukrainian forces in the special military operation zone using various types of ammo 2023-07-05T18:38+0000 true PT1M21S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us military aid ukraine, us-made patriot air defense, nasams air defense, leopard tanks, storm shadow cruise missiles, russia intercepting himars missiles, us bradley ifvs, russia's hypersonic missile kinzhal, ukrainian counteroffensive, nato weaponry, russian weapons, russian special military operation in ukraine