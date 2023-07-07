https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/nato-to-approve-multi-year-package-of-support-for-ukraine-in-vilnius-on-july-11-12---head-1111722365.html

NATO to Approve Multi-Year Package of Support for Ukraine in Vilnius on July 11-12 - Head

The leaders of the NATO member states will approve a multi-year package of support for Ukraine at the summit Vilnius on July 11-12, which will bring it closer to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"At the summit, we will make Ukraine even more stronger and set out a vision for its future. I expect allied leaders will agree a package with three elements to bring Ukraine closer to NATO. First, we will agree a multi-year program of assistance to ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian armed forces and NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the Vilnius summit. Additionally, NATO will upgrade its political ties by establishing the NATO-Ukraine Council, the secretary general said, adding that he expects "allied leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO."

