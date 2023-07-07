https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/russias-low-orbit-satellite-constellation-to-provide-broadband-internet-from-2027-1111725631.html

Russia's Low-Orbit Satellite Constellation to Provide Broadband Internet From 2027

Russia is building its own constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that will start providing high-speed, low-latency internet to users from 2027, the Communications Ministry said Friday.

"The project aims to use a low Earth orbit to provide commercial broadband internet services that will be high-speed and low-latency. It will become operational in 2027," the ministry said. Three LEO satellites were launched from the Vostochny space port in the Russian Far East as part of a pilot mission that will pave the way for Russia's own constellation of hundreds of LEO satellites delivering internet services to users in 75 countries. Russia plans to launch a dozen missions to the LEO every year starting 2025. Each rocket will carry a payload of some 15 satellites, with more than 900 LEO satellites expected to be put into orbit by 2035.

