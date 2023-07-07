https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/watch-russian-paratroopers-down-drone-over-artemovsk-1111724679.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Down Drone Over Artemovsk

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian paratroopers downing a Ukrainian drone over Artemovsk’s skies.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian paratroopers downing a Ukrainian drone over Artemovsk’s skies.The soldiers successfully captured and jammed the unmanned aerial vehicle using an anti-drone rifle. Once the UAV was downed, the paratroopers dismantle it, checking for explosive substances and tracking devices, and then examined the information recorded on the installed flash drive. There, they often manage to find footage from the launch site, which makes it possible for artillery crews to precisely target enemy positions.

