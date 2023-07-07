https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/watch-russian-paratroopers-down-drone-over-artemovsk-1111724679.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Down Drone Over Artemovsk
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian paratroopers downing a Ukrainian drone over Artemovsk’s skies.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian paratroopers downing a Ukrainian drone over Artemovsk’s skies.The soldiers successfully captured and jammed the unmanned aerial vehicle using an anti-drone rifle. Once the UAV was downed, the paratroopers dismantle it, checking for explosive substances and tracking devices, and then examined the information recorded on the installed flash drive. There, they often manage to find footage from the launch site, which makes it possible for artillery crews to precisely target enemy positions.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June, following several delays. The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukrainian troops are indeed trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian paratroopers downing a Ukrainian drone
over Artemovsk’s skies.
The soldiers successfully captured and jammed the unmanned aerial vehicle using an anti-drone rifle. Once the UAV was downed, the paratroopers dismantle it, checking for explosive substances and tracking devices, and then examined the information recorded on the installed flash drive. There, they often manage to find footage from the launch site, which makes it possible for artillery crews to precisely target enemy positions.