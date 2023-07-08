International
BREAKING: Supplying Cluster Munitions to Ukraine Will Make US Complicit in Death of Civilians – Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/bidens-cluster-munitions-transfer-to-ukraine-ripped-as-terrible-mistake-by-top-dems-1111741232.html
Biden's Cluster Munitions Transfer to Ukraine Ripped as 'Terrible Mistake' by Top Dems
Biden's Cluster Munitions Transfer to Ukraine Ripped as 'Terrible Mistake' by Top Dems
US President Joe Biden's decision to transfer lethal cluster munitions to Ukraine has been denounced as a "terrible mistake" by a chorus of top Democratic lawmakers.
2023-07-08T12:56+0000
2023-07-08T14:02+0000
americas
joe biden
ukraine
pentagon
democrats
cluster bombs
cluster munitions
convention on cluster munitions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111529968_0:936:2048:2088_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4bed21860f8398e96631a7bed1246c.jpg
US President Joe Biden's decision to transfer lethal cluster munitions to Ukraine has been denounced as a "terrible mistake" by a chorus of top Democratic lawmakers.Congressional Democrats on the House Rules Committee and those manning panels funding the Pentagon and State Department have echoed a plethora of human rights organizations and arms control advocates in slamming the move.The Pentagon announced the planned transfer of cluster munitions as part of a new $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine being assembled by the Biden administration on Friday afternoon. In response, 19 House of Representatives progressives issued a statement on the White House’s decision, saying:The lawmakers warned that, "cluster munitions have been banned by nearly 125 countries under the United Nations Convention on Cluster Munitions because of the indiscriminate harm they cause, including mass civilian injury and death."Key Democrats also issued individual statements and expressed their alarm on social media over the decision on cluster munitions.Bomblets inside the cluster munitions "remain a threat to civilians for decades," progressive Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House panel that funds the State Department, warned. She added that dozens of organizations had written to Joe Biden a month ago, "warning him about the harm these bombs pose."Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Mo.), a ranking member of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, tweeted her alarm over the "unnecessary and a terrible mistake" that the Biden team at the White House was embarking upon.House Rules Committee ranking member Jim McGovern urged to listen to "NATO allies," pointing out that "the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain...oppose sending cluster munitions to Ukraine for the same reasons."Chrissy Houlahan, House Armed Services member and Air Force veteran, said in her statement that the decision by the Biden administration was "blurring the lines of moral high ground." "Cluster munitions are illegal under international law," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., reiterated, as she announced that together with Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., she would introduce an amendment to the annual defense policy bill that would ban the sale of cluster munitions.Cluster munitions, typically dropped from aircraft or fired from the ground or sea, carry multiple smaller bomblets. When the canisters containing them open, the falling explosive submunitions spread over a wide area. The scattered cluster bomblets can maim and kill civilians, as their proportion of "duds" - bomblets that fail to explode initially - can then do so at a later date if trodden on. The decision by the United States to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine was denounced as a provocation, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday."With tenacity worthy of a better use, Washington continues to ‘raise the stakes’ in the conflict," Antonov said in a statement, adding:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/at-least-38-rights-groups-opposing-uss-cluster-bombs-delivery-to-ukraine-1111738990.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/cluster-bombs-will-kill-ukraine-civilians-curse-land-for-generations---former-cia-officer-1111736363.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111529968_0:744:2048:2280_1920x0_80_0_0_91dd1bfb9f21aff8091c3b839d7feec8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cluster munitions, military aid package to kiev, top democratic lawmakers, house progressives, risk of severe harm to civilians, multiple bomblets, explosive submunitions
cluster munitions, military aid package to kiev, top democratic lawmakers, house progressives, risk of severe harm to civilians, multiple bomblets, explosive submunitions

Biden's Cluster Munitions Transfer to Ukraine Ripped as 'Terrible Mistake' by Top Dems

12:56 GMT 08.07.2023 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 08.07.2023)
© Sputnik / MikitenkoUS cluster bombs.
US cluster bombs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
© Sputnik / Mikitenko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Pentagon and the White House formally signed off on the delivery of controversial cluster munitions to Kiev as part of a new military aid package fueling NATO's ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov called the move a "gesture of desperation" that is pushing humanity closer to a new world war.
US President Joe Biden's decision to transfer lethal cluster munitions to Ukraine has been denounced as a "terrible mistake" by a chorus of top Democratic lawmakers.
Congressional Democrats on the House Rules Committee and those manning panels funding the Pentagon and State Department have echoed a plethora of human rights organizations and arms control advocates in slamming the move.
The Pentagon announced the planned transfer of cluster munitions as part of a new $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine being assembled by the Biden administration on Friday afternoon. In response, 19 House of Representatives progressives issued a statement on the White House’s decision, saying:
“The United States has a proud commitment to global moral leadership and the defense of human rights. That commitment should have included refusing to transfer cluster munitions that, by design, hold a serious risk of severe harm to civilians."
The lawmakers warned that, "cluster munitions have been banned by nearly 125 countries under the United Nations Convention on Cluster Munitions because of the indiscriminate harm they cause, including mass civilian injury and death."
Key Democrats also issued individual statements and expressed their alarm on social media over the decision on cluster munitions.
Bomblets inside the cluster munitions "remain a threat to civilians for decades," progressive Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House panel that funds the State Department, warned. She added that dozens of organizations had written to Joe Biden a month ago, "warning him about the harm these bombs pose."
© Photo : TwitterScreengrab of Twitter post by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).
Screengrab of Twitter post by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.). - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
Screengrab of Twitter post by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).
© Photo : Twitter
Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Mo.), a ranking member of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, tweeted her alarm over the "unnecessary and a terrible mistake" that the Biden team at the White House was embarking upon.
© Photo : TwitterScreengrab of Twitter post by Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Mo.), ranking member of the US House’s defense appropriations subcommittee.
Screengrab of Twitter post by Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Mo.), ranking member of the US House’s defense appropriations subcommittee. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
Screengrab of Twitter post by Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Mo.), ranking member of the US House’s defense appropriations subcommittee.
© Photo : Twitter
House Rules Committee ranking member Jim McGovern urged to listen to "NATO allies," pointing out that "the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain...oppose sending cluster munitions to Ukraine for the same reasons."
Chrissy Houlahan, House Armed Services member and Air Force veteran, said in her statement that the decision by the Biden administration was "blurring the lines of moral high ground."
"Cluster munitions are illegal under international law," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., reiterated, as she announced that together with Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., she would introduce an amendment to the annual defense policy bill that would ban the sale of cluster munitions.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
US B1 bomber dropping cluster bombs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
Military
At Least 38 Rights Groups Opposing US's Cluster Bombs Delivery to Ukraine
06:04 GMT
Cluster munitions, typically dropped from aircraft or fired from the ground or sea, carry multiple smaller bomblets. When the canisters containing them open, the falling explosive submunitions spread over a wide area. The scattered cluster bomblets can maim and kill civilians, as their proportion of "duds" - bomblets that fail to explode initially - can then do so at a later date if trodden on.
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in Donetsk region on June 28, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
World
Cluster Bombs Will Kill Ukraine Civilians, Curse Land for Generations - Former CIA Officer
03:27 GMT
The decision by the United States to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine was denounced as a provocation, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.
"With tenacity worthy of a better use, Washington continues to ‘raise the stakes’ in the conflict," Antonov said in a statement, adding:

"No one doubted the deep involvement of the United States in the confrontation in Ukraine even without cluster munitions. However, the current level of American provocations is really off scale, bringing humanity closer to a new world war."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала