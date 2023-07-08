https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/cluster-munitions-terrorist-method-of-warfare---russias-upper-house-defense-committee-1111748742.html

Cluster Munitions ‘Terrorist Method’ of Warfare - Russia's Upper House Defense Committee

Cluster Munitions ‘Terrorist Method’ of Warfare - Russia's Upper House Defense Committee

The decision by the United States to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine is dangerous step that will prompt Russia to take response measures, Viktor Bondarev, the chair of the Federation Council’s (upper chamber of Russia’s parliament, the Federal Assembly) Committee on Defense and Security, said.

2023-07-08T11:40+0000

2023-07-08T11:40+0000

2023-07-08T11:52+0000

military

us

ukraine

russia

convention on cluster munitions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111529968_0:936:2048:2088_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4bed21860f8398e96631a7bed1246c.jpg

The decision by the United States to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine is dangerous step that will prompt Russia to take response measures, Viktor Bondarev, the chair of the Federation Council’s (upper chamber of Russia’s parliament, the Federal Assembly) Committee on Defense and Security, said. Bondarev emphasized that Russia will take response measures, such as destroying warehouses with cluster munitions. Meanwhile, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov told Sputnik that Washington is crossing the line by supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions. Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov warned on Friday that the decision by the United States to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine is a provocation that is pushing humankind closer to a new world war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/cluster-munitions-transfer-shows-how-us-ukraine-have-grown-desperate-amid-conflict-1111734380.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

terrorist method, cluster munitions to ukraine