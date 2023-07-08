FBI Probing Biden's Iran Envoy Malley Over Handling of Classified Information - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/fbi-probing-bidens-iran-envoy-malley-over-handling-of-classified-information---reports-1111748879.html

The FBI is investigating former US special envoy for Iran Rob Malley on matters concerning his handling of classified information, Semafor reported, citing a source briefed on the matter within the State Department.

The FBI is investigating former US special envoy for Iran Rob Malley on matters concerning his handling of classified information, media reported, citing a source briefed on the matter within the State Department. Axios previously reported that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concerns to Israeli counterparts that Israel has been leaking information to the press about indirect talks between the United States and Tehran.

