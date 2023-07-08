International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/fbi-probing-bidens-iran-envoy-malley-over-handling-of-classified-information---reports-1111748879.html
FBI Probing Biden's Iran Envoy Malley Over Handling of Classified Information - Reports
FBI Probing Biden's Iran Envoy Malley Over Handling of Classified Information - Reports
The FBI is investigating former US special envoy for Iran Rob Malley on matters concerning his handling of classified information, Semafor reported, citing a source briefed on the matter within the State Department.
2023-07-08T11:45+0000
2023-07-08T11:56+0000
americas
us
jake sullivan
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107929/96/1079299639_21:0:1260:697_1920x0_80_0_0_71c15d5b62a0036b5d12f2b6ce70a8eb.png
The FBI is investigating former US special envoy for Iran Rob Malley on matters concerning his handling of classified information, media reported, citing a source briefed on the matter within the State Department. Axios previously reported that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concerns to Israeli counterparts that Israel has been leaking information to the press about indirect talks between the United States and Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220913/us-state-dept-denies-reports-special-envoy-to-iran-malley-sidelined-on-jcpoa-negotiations-1100740193.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107929/96/1079299639_176:0:1105:697_1920x0_80_0_0_5ea2825aa2477aa940c3a33591981f2e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran envoy malley, fbi is investigating, state department
iran envoy malley, fbi is investigating, state department

FBI Probing Biden's Iran Envoy Malley Over Handling of Classified Information - Reports

11:45 GMT 08.07.2023 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 08.07.2023)
CC0 / / Badge on a FBI agent
Badge on a FBI agent - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Last month, Malley said he was placed on leave while his security clearance is under investigation, but did not disclose when he went on leave and for how long.
The FBI is investigating former US special envoy for Iran Rob Malley on matters concerning his handling of classified information, media reported, citing a source briefed on the matter within the State Department.
Axios previously reported that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concerns to Israeli counterparts that Israel has been leaking information to the press about indirect talks between the United States and Tehran.
This handout photo taken and released on December 9, 2021 by the EU delegation in Vienna - EEAS shows representatives attending a meeting of the joint commission on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria. - Negotiators of the Iranian nuclear deal met on December 9, 2021, 'determined to work hard' to save the 2015 deal after the suspension of talks last week. (Photo by Handout / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
Americas
US State Dept. Denies Reports Special Envoy to Iran Malley Sidelined on JCPOA Negotiations
13 September 2022, 20:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала