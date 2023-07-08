https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/kremlin-calls-return-of-azov-leaders-to-ukraine-violation-of-existing-agreements-1111756212.html

Kremlin Calls Return of Azov Leaders to Ukraine Violation of Existing Agreements

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkiye.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkiye. Peskov also noted that Turkiye's to hand over the Azov commanders back to Ukraine in violation of the existing agreements is directly linked to the failures of Kiev's counteroffensive, which it suffers on a daily basis.Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic said in September 2022 that as a result of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, 215 people, including the leaders of the Azov battalion, had been transferred to Kiev. The exchange of prisoners was also confirmed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January 2023, the Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing Turkish sources, that the Azov leaders were in Turkiye at Russia's demand.*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

