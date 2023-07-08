International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/mexico-open-to-resume-direct-flights-with-russia-logistics-complicate-process-1111741350.html
Mexico Open to Resume Direct Flights With Russia, Logistics Complicate Process - Diplomat
Mexico Open to Resume Direct Flights With Russia, Logistics Complicate Process - Diplomat
Mexico is open to relaunch a direct air traffic with Russia, but the logistics and air traffic with Russia complicate the process, reducing the likelihood that the move would take place in the near future, Mexican Ambassador to Moscow Eduardo Villegas Mejias told Sputnik.
2023-07-08T08:06+0000
2023-07-08T08:07+0000
russia
mexico
russia
air traffic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107675/44/1076754420_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d4b9eaa696e13ff05a0c81df954f8c5.jpg
"Unfortunately, I think it will be very difficult in the near future. Mexico is open to resume direct flights between our airports, but it is complicated because of logistics. There are certainly alternative routes, for example via the north, but this is unlikely," Mejias told Sputnik. The ambassador said that the resumption of direct air traffic between Mexico and Russia did not depend on the Mexican government, but on the private companies, which had long-haul aircraft in their fleets, adding that the companies' partners operating such aircraft were based in the countries that had imposed sanctions against Russia. The diplomat added that Mexico was also open to introduce Russian payment system Mir in the future, but the Mexican authorities did not receive an official request from the Russian government.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221007/russian-president-putin-aproves-space-exploration-accord-with-mexico-1101605574.html
mexico
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107675/44/1076754420_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_651b2938697d29d9a83713fdb287f3ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
direct flights with russia, air traffic with russia, air traffic with russia
direct flights with russia, air traffic with russia, air traffic with russia

Mexico Open to Resume Direct Flights With Russia, Logistics Complicate Process - Diplomat

08:06 GMT 08.07.2023 (Updated: 08:07 GMT 08.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA plane at the Sheremetyevo airport.
A plane at the Sheremetyevo airport. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mexico is open to relaunch a direct air traffic with Russia, but the logistics and alternative routes via the North Pole complicate the process, reducing the likelihood that the move would take place in the near future, Mexican Ambassador to Moscow Eduardo Villegas Mejias told Sputnik.
"Unfortunately, I think it will be very difficult in the near future. Mexico is open to resume direct flights between our airports, but it is complicated because of logistics. There are certainly alternative routes, for example via the north, but this is unlikely," Mejias told Sputnik.
The ambassador said that the resumption of direct air traffic between Mexico and Russia did not depend on the Mexican government, but on the private companies, which had long-haul aircraft in their fleets, adding that the companies' partners operating such aircraft were based in the countries that had imposed sanctions against Russia.
"There is obviously interest from tourists. Earlier, a number of flights from Russia to Mexico stood at 27 a month. Now there are only indirect flights via Istanbul, the United Arab Emirates, and the cost of tickets has increased," Mejias also said.
In this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is prepared for launch on a launchpad, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
Russia
Russian President Putin Approves Space Exploration Accord With Mexico
7 October 2022, 12:05 GMT
The diplomat added that Mexico was also open to introduce Russian payment system Mir in the future, but the Mexican authorities did not receive an official request from the Russian government.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала