Mexico Open to Resume Direct Flights With Russia, Logistics Complicate Process - Diplomat

2023-07-08T08:06+0000
2023-07-08T08:06+0000
2023-07-08T08:07+0000
08:06 GMT 08.07.2023 (Updated: 08:07 GMT 08.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mexico is open to relaunch a direct air traffic with Russia, but the logistics and alternative routes via the North Pole complicate the process, reducing the likelihood that the move would take place in the near future, Mexican Ambassador to Moscow Eduardo Villegas Mejias told Sputnik.
"Unfortunately, I think it will be very difficult in the near future. Mexico is open to resume direct flights between our airports, but it is complicated because of logistics. There are certainly alternative routes, for example via the north, but this is unlikely," Mejias told Sputnik.
The ambassador said that the resumption of direct air traffic between Mexico and Russia
did not depend on the Mexican government, but on the private companies, which had long-haul aircraft in their fleets, adding that the companies' partners operating such aircraft were based in the countries that had imposed sanctions against Russia.
"There is obviously interest from tourists. Earlier, a number of flights from Russia to Mexico stood at 27 a month. Now there are only indirect flights via Istanbul, the United Arab Emirates, and the cost of tickets has increased," Mejias also said.
7 October 2022, 12:05 GMT
The diplomat added that Mexico
was also open to introduce Russian payment system Mir
in the future, but the Mexican authorities did not receive an official request from the Russian government.