Russia's Mir Payment System Contributes to Emerging Global Finance Network - Maduro

Venezuela, with the introduction of Russia's Mir bank cards in the country, is participating in the creation of a financial system of the new world, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"New payment systems are emerging in the world. Venezuela was subjected to cruel, unfair and criminal sanctions, we faced attempts to isolate us monetarily and financially. Now we are building new payment systems, new financial systems, new monetary systems of the new world," Maduro said during the "With Maduro +" television program. "The Central Bank of Venezuela has announced the good news that we are joining the Russian payment system used by many countries of the world: the Mir system," he said. In March, ATMs in Cuba began to accept cards of the Mir system. Myanmar will begin to accept them by December 2023. Nicaragua has also expressed the desire to join the system. Mir cards are now accepted by partner banks in Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Korea and South Ossetia. Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, Thailand, India, Venezuela, Mauritius, Nigeria and Ethiopia also show interest in connection to the Mir system.

