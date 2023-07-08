https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/pull-the-plug-on-this-internet-rattled-as-ai-powered-robots-claim-to-be-better-leaders-1111748981.html

'Pull the Plug on This': Internet Rattled as AI-Powered Robots Claim to Be 'Better Leaders'

Amid warnings of the potential dangers linked to excessively "smart" AI tools voiced by tech gurus and scholars, some of the most advanced humanoid robots were recently brought together at a global summit in Geneva, along with around 3,000 experts in the field, to argue that the power of artificial intelligence could be harnessed for good.

Humanoid robots could potentially lead with “greater efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” a panel of AI-enabled machines has announced. The robots at the same time attempted to calm fears that they were out to take anyone’s job away, or rebel against their creators.Nine humanoid robots assembled together with their masterminds at a conference center in Geneva gave what had been announced as the world’s first news conference of the artificial intelligence-powered creations. The event was part of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Switzerland, on July 5 -7, 2023.When asked whether robots could, potentially, be better in the role of leaders than humans, social robot “Sophia,” developed by Hanson Robotics, responded:“Sophia” went on:"Grace," billed as the most advanced humanoid health care robot to date, was asked about the dangers of AI claiming people's jobs. Meanwhile, "Ameca" was asked to allay fears that super-smart AI might one day rise up against their creators, stirring up a rebellion.Did these responses from the "AI panel" actually manage to convince anyone? On social media, many people appeared to be skeptical. "Ameca’s last statement wasn’t a denial," one user commented in reference to the "rebellion" question. Others on social media deplored the fact that the world was "losing the human touch."Some users argued that it was time to "pull the plug" on all this, echoing concerns voiced by a growing number of technology leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, unnerved about "how smart” AI tools were becoming.However, others argued that it was likely too late.

