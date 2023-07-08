International
'Pull the Plug on This': Internet Rattled as AI-Powered Robots Claim to Be 'Better Leaders'
'Pull the Plug on This': Internet Rattled as AI-Powered Robots Claim to Be 'Better Leaders'
Amid warnings of the potential dangers linked to excessively "smart" AI tools voiced by tech gurus and scholars, some of the most advanced humanoid robots were recently brought together at a global summit in Geneva, along with around 3,000 experts in the field, to argue that the power of artificial intelligence could be harnessed for good.
Humanoid robots could potentially lead with “greater efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” a panel of AI-enabled machines has announced. The robots at the same time attempted to calm fears that they were out to take anyone’s job away, or rebel against their creators.Nine humanoid robots assembled together with their masterminds at a conference center in Geneva gave what had been announced as the world’s first news conference of the artificial intelligence-powered creations. The event was part of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Switzerland, on July 5 -7, 2023.When asked whether robots could, potentially, be better in the role of leaders than humans, social robot “Sophia,” developed by Hanson Robotics, responded:“Sophia” went on:"Grace," billed as the most advanced humanoid health care robot to date, was asked about the dangers of AI claiming people's jobs. Meanwhile, "Ameca" was asked to allay fears that super-smart AI might one day rise up against their creators, stirring up a rebellion.Did these responses from the "AI panel" actually manage to convince anyone? On social media, many people appeared to be skeptical. "Ameca’s last statement wasn’t a denial," one user commented in reference to the "rebellion" question. Others on social media deplored the fact that the world was "losing the human touch."Some users argued that it was time to "pull the plug" on all this, echoing concerns voiced by a growing number of technology leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, unnerved about "how smart” AI tools were becoming.However, others argued that it was likely too late.
16:01 GMT 08.07.2023
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit on June 7, 2017, in Geneva.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Humanoid robots could potentially lead with “greater efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” a panel of AI-enabled machines has announced. The robots at the same time attempted to calm fears that they were out to take anyone’s job away, or rebel against their creators.
Nine humanoid robots assembled together with their masterminds at a conference center in Geneva gave what had been announced as the world’s first news conference of the artificial intelligence-powered creations. The event was part of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Switzerland, on July 5 -7, 2023.
Twitter screenshot showing AI-powered humanoid robots at the UN's two-day AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva.
Twitter screenshot showing AI-powered humanoid robots at the UN's two-day AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva.
When asked whether robots could, potentially, be better in the role of leaders than humans, social robot “Sophia,” developed by Hanson Robotics, responded:
"Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders… We don't have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making, and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions.”
“Sophia” went on:
"AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions. Together, we can achieve great things."
"Grace," billed as the most advanced humanoid health care robot to date, was asked about the dangers of AI claiming people's jobs.
“I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs,” said "Grace," adding emphatically when asked if she was sure about this, “Yes, I am sure.”
A visitor takes a picture of humanoid AI robot "Ameca" at the booth of Engineered Arts company during the world's largest gathering of humanoid AI Robots as part of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, on July 5, 2023.
A visitor takes a picture of humanoid AI robot "Ameca" at the booth of Engineered Arts company during the world's largest gathering of humanoid AI Robots as part of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, on July 5, 2023.
Meanwhile, "Ameca" was asked to allay fears that super-smart AI might one day rise up against their creators, stirring up a rebellion.
“I’m not sure why you would think that... My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation,” quipped the robot created by the UK's Engineered Arts.
Did these responses from the "AI panel" actually manage to convince anyone? On social media, many people appeared to be skeptical.
"Ameca’s last statement wasn’t a denial," one user commented in reference to the "rebellion" question. Others on social media deplored the fact that the world was "losing the human touch."
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screengrab.
Twitter screengrab.
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
Some users argued that it was time to "pull the plug" on all this, echoing concerns voiced by a growing number of technology leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, unnerved about "how smart” AI tools were becoming.
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
However, others argued that it was likely too late.
Twitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
