International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/senator-paul-passing-measure-urging-ukraine-into-nato-may-lead-us-to-war-with-russia-1111735738.html
Senator Paul: Passing Measure Urging Ukraine Into NATO May Lead US to War With Russia
Senator Paul: Passing Measure Urging Ukraine Into NATO May Lead US to War With Russia
US Sen. Rand Paul said that a proposal from his congressional colleagues to potentially introduce and pass a resolution urging Ukraine's admission into NATO could lead the United States on a path to war with Russia.
2023-07-08T00:56+0000
2023-07-08T01:24+0000
world
us
lindsey graham
rand paul
ukraine
russia
nato
republican
democrats
resolution
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103807/10/1038071068_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_178af697b66e6dc29a91fc1f29bfde73.jpg
Earlier Friday, US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he will be working with Republican and Democratic senators to pass a resolution pushing for the admission of Ukraine into NATO. Graham said he believes there is an overwhelming majority of senators who would support this proposition. Ukrainian membership in NATO, according to Graham, could be one of the best way to prevent future wars and promote peace. NATO leaders are expected to discuss this matter during a summit in Lithuania on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, US officials this week indicated Ukraine is not yet eligible to join NATO and no one should expect the alliance to grant them membership after the summit in Vilnius. In fact, US President Joe Biden remarked earlier Friday that it was not the right time for Kiev to join the military alliance as there is no "unanimity in NATO" at the moment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/despite-zelensky-protestations-nato-statesmen-understand-zero-likelihood-for-ukraine-to-join-nato-1111733027.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103807/10/1038071068_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ffdd0b626ac626ab5e36a36ad8240f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rand paul, us, nato, nato membership, ukraine, russia
rand paul, us, nato, nato membership, ukraine, russia

Senator Paul: Passing Measure Urging Ukraine Into NATO May Lead US to War With Russia

00:56 GMT 08.07.2023 (Updated: 01:24 GMT 08.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Markiv /  / Go to the mediabankNational flag of Ukraine and the NATO flag
National flag of Ukraine and the NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Markiv /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican Senator Rand Paul said in a statement that a proposal from his congressional colleagues to potentially introduce and pass a resolution urging Ukraine's admission into NATO could lead the United States on a path to war with Russia.
Earlier Friday, US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he will be working with Republican and Democratic senators to pass a resolution pushing for the admission of Ukraine into NATO.
"Absolutely not. This is exactly wrong - as usual - and could very well lead us to war with Russia, something no one should want," Paul said on Friday in response to the proposal.
Graham said he believes there is an overwhelming majority of senators who would support this proposition.
Ukrainian membership in NATO, according to Graham, could be one of the best way to prevent future wars and promote peace.
NATO head Jens Stoltenberg (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky give a joint press conference in Kyiv, on April 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
Analysis
Despite Zelensky Protestations, NATO Statesmen Understand ‘Zero Likelihood’ for Ukraine to Join Bloc
Yesterday, 20:48 GMT
NATO leaders are expected to discuss this matter during a summit in Lithuania on Tuesday and Wednesday.
However, US officials this week indicated Ukraine is not yet eligible to join NATO and no one should expect the alliance to grant them membership after the summit in Vilnius. In fact, US President Joe Biden remarked earlier Friday that it was not the right time for Kiev to join the military alliance as there is no "unanimity in NATO" at the moment.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала