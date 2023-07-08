https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/senator-paul-passing-measure-urging-ukraine-into-nato-may-lead-us-to-war-with-russia-1111735738.html

Senator Paul: Passing Measure Urging Ukraine Into NATO May Lead US to War With Russia

Senator Paul: Passing Measure Urging Ukraine Into NATO May Lead US to War With Russia

US Sen. Rand Paul said that a proposal from his congressional colleagues to potentially introduce and pass a resolution urging Ukraine's admission into NATO could lead the United States on a path to war with Russia.

Earlier Friday, US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he will be working with Republican and Democratic senators to pass a resolution pushing for the admission of Ukraine into NATO. Graham said he believes there is an overwhelming majority of senators who would support this proposition. Ukrainian membership in NATO, according to Graham, could be one of the best way to prevent future wars and promote peace. NATO leaders are expected to discuss this matter during a summit in Lithuania on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, US officials this week indicated Ukraine is not yet eligible to join NATO and no one should expect the alliance to grant them membership after the summit in Vilnius. In fact, US President Joe Biden remarked earlier Friday that it was not the right time for Kiev to join the military alliance as there is no "unanimity in NATO" at the moment.

