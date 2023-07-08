https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/senator-paul-passing-measure-urging-ukraine-into-nato-may-lead-us-to-war-with-russia-1111735738.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican Senator Rand Paul said in a statement that a proposal from his congressional colleagues to potentially introduce and pass a resolution urging Ukraine's admission into NATO could lead the United States on a path to war with Russia.
Earlier Friday, US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he will be working with Republican and Democratic senators to pass a resolution pushing for the admission of Ukraine into NATO.
"Absolutely not. This is exactly wrong - as usual - and could very well lead us to war with Russia, something no one should want," Paul said on Friday in response to the proposal.
Graham said he believes there is an overwhelming majority of senators who would support this proposition.
Ukrainian membership in NATO, according to Graham, could be one of the best way to prevent future wars and promote peace.
NATO leaders are expected to discuss this matter during a summit in Lithuania on Tuesday and Wednesday.
However, US officials this week indicated Ukraine is not yet eligible to join NATO and no one should expect the alliance to grant them membership after the summit in Vilnius. In fact, US President Joe Biden remarked earlier Friday that it was not the right time for Kiev to join the military alliance as there is no "unanimity in NATO" at the moment.