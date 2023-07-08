https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/shoigu-inspects-combat-training-of-military-personnel-of-new-formations---mod-1111737927.html

Shoigu Inspects Combat Training of Military Personnel of New Formations - MoD

Shoigu Inspects Combat Training of Military Personnel of New Formations - MoD

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the organization of training of military personnel of new formations at the training grounds of Russia’s Southern Military District, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu checked the organization of combat training of contract military personnel of newly formed formations and military units at the training grounds of the Southern Military District," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry specified that service members receive training in special tactical, medical, and firefighting skills, driving military and special equipment, as well as communications. The course of intensive training of contract soldiers lasts 38 days. The ministry added that Shoigu checked the preparation and training of T-90 Proryv tank crews, as well as the way contract soldiers are trained in conducting combat operations in various conditions and terrain, including urban combat. "All training is conducted on new military equipment … Trainees … work out elements of protection against enemy fire, as well as skills to defeat Western weapons," the Russian defense ministry said.

