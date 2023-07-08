https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/us-congressman-on-decision-to-send-cluster-bombs-no-one-in-biden-admin-seeks-peace-in-ukraine-1111755892.html

US Congressman on Decision to Send Cluster Bombs: No One in Biden Admin Seeks Peace in Ukraine

Paul Gosar noted that Ukraine's counteroffensive had gained little to nothing, as Russia had stopped the US weapon-backed Ukrainian troops.

The United States "has no business" to be involved in the Ukraine conflict, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on Washington's decision to send cluster munitions to Kiev. No one in the Biden administration or in NATO is seeking peace to resolve the Ukraine crisis, so the conflict is still ongoing, Gosar added. Moreover, he noted that Ukraine's counteroffensive had gained little to nothing, as Russia had stopped the US weapon-backed Ukrainian troops. On Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the international convention, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov warned on Friday that the decision by the US to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine was a "provocation" pushing humankind closer to a new world war.

