Watch Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu Inspects Combat Training of Military Personnel

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspecting the organization of combat training of contract servicemen of newly formed formations and military units at training ranges of the Southern Military District.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspecting the organization of combat training of contract servicemen of newly formed formations and military units at training ranges of the Southern Military District.Shoigu also checked the preparation and training of T-90 Proryv tank crews, as well as how contract soldiers are trained in conducting combat operations in various conditions and terrain, including urban combat.

