https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/watch-russian-defense-chief-sergey-shoigu-inspects-combat-training-of-military-personnel-1111751052.html
Watch Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu Inspects Combat Training of Military Personnel
Watch Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu Inspects Combat Training of Military Personnel
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspecting the organization of combat training of contract servicemen of newly formed formations and military units at training ranges of the Southern Military District.
2023-07-08T13:03+0000
2023-07-08T13:03+0000
2023-07-08T13:03+0000
military
sergei shoigu
russian defense ministry
southern military district
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111749802_0:0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_4c5eba5165e093a97329851d3a9dd123.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspecting the organization of combat training of contract servicemen of newly formed formations and military units at training ranges of the Southern Military District.Shoigu also checked the preparation and training of T-90 Proryv tank crews, as well as how contract soldiers are trained in conducting combat operations in various conditions and terrain, including urban combat.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111749802_128:0:896:576_1920x0_80_0_0_0f1ef62a3f938e6c890c92ca5b3ee3ef.jpg
Shoigu inspects combat training of military personnel of new formations
Shoigu inspects combat training of military personnel of new formations
2023-07-08T13:03+0000
true
PT1M14S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, russian defense minister sergey shoigu, southern military district
russian defense ministry, russian defense minister sergey shoigu, southern military district
Watch Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu Inspects Combat Training of Military Personnel
Earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive had not reached its goals in any of the directions of the military campaign.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspecting the organization of combat training
of contract servicemen of newly formed formations and military units at training ranges of the Southern Military District.
Shoigu also checked the preparation and training of T-90 Proryv tank crews, as well as how contract soldiers are trained in conducting combat operations in various conditions and terrain, including urban combat.