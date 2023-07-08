https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/weekly-news-wrap-up-cocaine-found-in-white-house-france-in-flames-scotus-decisions-1111735602.html

France is dealing with internal uprisings as the White House responds to reports of cocaine found on the premises.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden argues that Syrian President Assad must be replaced. Also, the US provided cluster bombs to Ukrainian Nazis.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Janet Yellen argues that the US does not seek a winner take all relationship with China. Also, the Biden administration uses the term "Bidenomics" as a PR tool for the 2024 election.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The NATO summit is facing humiliation as the Nazi proxy army in Ukraine is running out of steam. Also, Global South nations are making it clear that they see Russia and China as trustworthy allies as opposed to the traditional European colonial powers.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Biden administration refuses to discuss the story about cocaine found in the White House. Also, the courts are pushing back against neoliberal censorship, and Joe Biden has nominated a convicted felon for a diplomacy panel.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Biden administration reveals its neocon foundation as President Biden appoints convicted felons and purveyors of genocidal policies Elliott Abrams. Also, a number of NATO politicians attend a meeting of an anti-Iranian militant cult in Paris.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

