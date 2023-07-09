https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/air-defense-system-works-in-town-of-donetsk-in-russias-rostov-region-1111771055.html

Air Defense System Fends Off Attack in Town of Donetsk in Russia's Rostov Region

The air defense system worked in the town of Donetsk in Russia's Rostov Region on Sunday, but only minor damages to roofs were reported, Mayor Roman Kuraev said.

"There is a dispersion of small debris on the territory of the town of Donetsk after the air defense system has worked out ... Thank God, there are no casualties, there are only minor technical damages, to roofs and so on," Kuraev said on Telegram. The mayor added he was inspecting the streets where the fragments had fallen and noted that all damage would be repaired.

