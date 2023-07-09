https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/biden-believes-us-china-can-establish-working-relationship-1111776534.html

Biden Believes China Wants to 'Replace US as Leading Power'

Biden thinks Chinese leader Xi Jinping wanted China to replace the United States as the leading power.

"I think there is a way to resolve, to establish a working relationship with China that benefits them and us," Biden said. He added that Xi also wanted to rewrite certain rules of the international order, but "not all of them." "I think so. Not all of them. But he pointed out to me and said we weren't there when those rules were written ... But I don't think he wants, he's looking for a war conflict, expansion of territory," Biden said.The US President made these statements as he was leaving for Great Britain on Sunday to meet with King Charles III before continuing to Lithuania for a NATO summit on July 11-12 and then have a final stop in Finland. Biden's comments on China came amid increased economic and financial contradictions between the two nations. US-China relations are strained by the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in yuan and the decreased influence of the US dollar across the globe.On Cooperation With Saudi ArabiaThe US President also touched upon the matter of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, saying that the the United States was a "long way from" providing Riyadh with defense treaty and civilian nuclear capacity."We're a long way from there," Biden said, when asked whether the US was ready to provide Saudi Arabia with a defense treaty and civilian nuclear capacity to gain recognition of Israel on the part of Riyadh.In June, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration was making active attempts to normalize Israeli-Saudi relations. Riyadh, for its part, demands that Washington provide it with civilian nuclear capacity, sign a defense agreement on security guarantees with the country and remove some restrictions on the supply of US weapons to Saudi Arabia, the report said.On Sweden's NATO MembershipWhen asked whether he was optimistic that Sweden would be invited to join NATO "relatively soon", Biden said on Sunday he was "optimistic" about it.Sweden and Finland submitted their applications to join the alliance in May 2022, soon after Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkiye, with the accession process stalled in part due to two controversial Quran-burning demonstrations in Stockholm. The latest took place on June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, when a copy of the Quran was burned outside Stockholm's main mosque.

