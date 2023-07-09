https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/campaigners-seek-trumps-disqualification-from-2024-election-on-grounds-of-jan-6-riots-1111767988.html

Campaigners Seek Trump's Disqualification From 2024 Election on Grounds of Jan. 6 Riots

Civil rights associations launch campaign targeting state secretaries of state to invoke the 14th Amendment's Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause to dash Trump's 2024 hopes.

Two civil rights organizations, Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech for People, are initiating a campaign to persuade state governments to bar former President Donald Trump from running in the 2024 election. They claim that secretaries of state can use their authority, granted by the US Constitution's 14th Amendment, to reject Trump's qualification or eligibility due to his alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection that occurred on January 6, 2021.Beginning on Sunday, the groups will organize a series of gatherings and display banners outside the offices of the secretaries of state in California, Oregon, Colorado, and Georgia.Additionally, they previously sent a letter to Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, urging him to invoke the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause to block Trump's candidacy.Dubbed "Trump is Disqualified," the campaign’s timing coincides with the 155th anniversary of the 14th Amendment to add some significance to it.The secretaries of state play a crucial role in certifying candidates' eligibility and overseeing the electoral process within their respective states.In addition to the campaign's focus on Trump's alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection, various allegations, investigations, and lawsuits have targeted Trump, which further serves as a recipe for Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech for People. While there have been indictments and most cases pending, Trump describes them as “political persecution” and “a witch hunt” orchestrated by the Democrats to prevent him from running in the 2024 election.Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech for People aim to convince some secretaries of state to interpret the clause in a way that disrupts Trump's chances of running for office in 2024. They argue that holding Trump accountable is a constitutional obligation and essential for safeguarding democracy.However, the groups contend that Trump's alleged role in the Capitol insurrection aligns with Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars individuals who have previously taken an oath to support the Constitution and have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States from holding public office.The Capitol riot, which occurred on January 6, 2021, was a historic event in America, where a group of protesters entered the US Capitol building, disrupting the certification process of the 2020 presidential election results. President Donald Trump's reaction to the riot sparked controversy as he initially called for a peaceful protest, but subsequent remarks were criticized for potentially inciting violence. After the riot, President Trump faced criticism for his response. Some argued that Trump did not act swiftly to condemn the violence or call for its end, and his video statement urging rioters to go home while expressing love for them was controversial.A House committee report, released last year, shed light on the events and response to the Capitol Riot. It uncovered security failures, intelligence lapses, and communication breakdowns that allowed the unrest to happen. The report also detailed the involvement of extremist groups and individuals in planning and executing the riot, emphasizing the urgent need for reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.The House committee's report on the Capitol incident ignited political and legal debate. Democrats saw it as evidence supporting the need for accountability and further investigation into the role of Trump and his allies. Republicans, however, criticized the report as politically biased, accusing Democrats of using it to target Trump and his supporters. The release of the report further deepened the divisions surrounding the Capitol skirmish, reflecting the challenges of reaching a consensus on this significant event in American history.However, it remains uncertain whether the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause applies to the presidency, as it is not explicitly mentioned in Section 3. The events of January 6 have also raised questions about whether they meet the threshold of "insurrection or rebellion against" the United States, according to the Congressional Research Service.Nonetheless, the campaign organizers draw attention to the removal of Couy Griffin, an elected county commissioner in New Mexico, for his involvement in the attack. While Griffin was convicted, the Constitution does not require a criminal conviction for disqualification.Moreover, one thing is obvious, the targeted states are predominantly Democrat-run. Meanwhile, Georgia has particular significance due to the pressure exerted by Trump on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to reverse the state's 2020 presidential vote count in favor of President Joe Biden.“We had a number of meetings with secretaries of state and we have had this discussion. So it’s a real possibility,” Sanchez said.It is worth noting that if any secretary of state disqualifies Trump, it would be an unprecedented move and likely face legal challenges. However, the civil rights groups assert their confidence in interpreting the clause and believe they can succeed.

