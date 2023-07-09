International
Death Toll From Building Collapse in Brazil Rises to 14
Death Toll From Building Collapse in Brazil Rises to 14
The death toll from a building collapse in Pernambuco, Brazil killed at least 14 people.
A part of the building in the Janga suburb of Pernambuco's capital, Recife, collapsed on Friday morning, local media said. Previous reports put the death toll at 11. A total of 13 people were found dead at the scene, and one person died in hospital, the Folha de Sao Paolo newspaper reported, adding that there is no information about other missing people. Two teenagers and a 65-year-old woman were pulled from the rubble alive and rushed to hospital, the report said. Around 50 rescuers and volunteers were involved in search and rescue efforts.Officials said that the cause of the collapse, which came during heavy rainfalls, remains unknown.
Death Toll From Building Collapse in Brazil Rises to 14

01:18 GMT 09.07.2023 (Updated: 01:19 GMT 09.07.2023)
Ambulance
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The death toll from a collapse of a building in the state of Pernambuco in northeastern Brazil has risen to 14, local media reported on Saturday.
A part of the building in the Janga suburb of Pernambuco's capital, Recife, collapsed on Friday morning, local media said. Previous reports put the death toll at 11.
A total of 13 people were found dead at the scene, and one person died in hospital, the Folha de Sao Paolo newspaper reported, adding that there is no information about other missing people.
Two teenagers and a 65-year-old woman were pulled from the rubble alive and rushed to hospital, the report said. Around 50 rescuers and volunteers were involved in search and rescue efforts.
Officials said that the cause of the collapse, which came during heavy rainfalls, remains unknown.
