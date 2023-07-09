https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/death-toll-from-building-collapse-in-brazil-rises-to-14-1111759581.html

Death Toll From Building Collapse in Brazil Rises to 14

Death Toll From Building Collapse in Brazil Rises to 14

The death toll from a building collapse in Pernambuco, Brazil killed at least 14 people.

2023-07-09T01:18+0000

2023-07-09T01:18+0000

2023-07-09T01:19+0000

americas

brazil

building collapse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111056080_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c38548232c61d6ef012e9e8a45fd25dd.jpg

A part of the building in the Janga suburb of Pernambuco's capital, Recife, collapsed on Friday morning, local media said. Previous reports put the death toll at 11. A total of 13 people were found dead at the scene, and one person died in hospital, the Folha de Sao Paolo newspaper reported, adding that there is no information about other missing people. Two teenagers and a 65-year-old woman were pulled from the rubble alive and rushed to hospital, the report said. Around 50 rescuers and volunteers were involved in search and rescue efforts.Officials said that the cause of the collapse, which came during heavy rainfalls, remains unknown.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/collapsed-iowa-building-used-in-us-to-portray-drone-strike-in-moscow-1110842986.html

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

building collapse; recife; janga; brazil; pernambuco