Collapsed Iowa Building Used in US to Portray Drone Strike in Moscow

A US media outlet has rolled footage of a building collapse in the state of Iowa while doing a segment about a recent Ukrainian drone strike against the Russian capital.

A US media outlet has rolled footage of a building collapse in the state of Iowa while doing a segment about a recent Ukrainian drone strike against the Russian capital.The attack occurred earlier this week when several Ukrainian UAVs managed to penetrate Russia’s airspace and reach Moscow.However, the segment about that attack that aired on Newsmax’s "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" featured footage of a partially-collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa.A large "Tow-Away Zone" sign (written in English) clearly seen in front of the building made this situation particularly perplexing: while signs written in both English and Russian are not uncommon in Moscow, an English-only sign would be a very unusual sight.Moreover, the rest of the segment did feature actual footage of what appears to be the aftermath of the drone attack in question.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a total of eight aircraft-type drones were employed by the Kiev regime in the attack: five of the drones were shot down by air defenses while the other three failed to reach their intended targets due to electronic warfare interference.The attack caused no deaths or injuries and resulted in minor damage to several residential buildings on the city's outskirts.

