France Partially Bans Sale, Transportation of Fireworks Until July 15 Amid Protests

France has banned private individuals from selling and transporting pyrotechnics and fireworks until July 15 to prevent their possible use against police officers during the celebration of the Bastille Day on July 14 amid mass protests in the country, the relevant decree said on Sunday.

"In order to prevent the risks of serious violations of public order during the July 14 celebration, the decree prohibits the sale ... and transportation of pyrotechnics and fireworks until July 15, inclusive," the document published by the authorities in the Official Journal of the French Republic (Le Journal Officiel) read. The ban does not apply to specialists who have all necessary permits, and government agencies, the document added. On July 6, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin instructed the authorities to step up action against the improper use of pyrotechnic products, in particular their possible use against law enforcement officers during the celebration of the Bastille Day. The measures provide for the mass seizure of pyrotechnics from protesters. France has been on edge since June 27, when a teenager was shot dead by a policeman for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but that has not stopped protesters.

