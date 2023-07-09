International
French Confidence in Police Grew Despite Fatal Police Shooting - Poll
French Confidence in Police Grew Despite Fatal Police Shooting - Poll
The confidence French citizens have in their police forces have grown since February, according to a new poll.
The survey results published on Saturday showed that 73% of respondents trust the French police, with 46% having said that they have a lot of confidence in law enforcement. The poll also showed that 59% of the French believe that the authorities should use a tough approach when dealing with problems in the suburbs. Only 36% of the survey’s respondents consider immigration to be one of the main problems in France. Over 60% said they believed that purchasing power was a major issue, while 49% said security was one of the key problems. France has been on edge since June 27, when a teenager was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters have been detained.
French Confidence in Police Grew Despite Fatal Police Shooting - Poll

03:01 GMT 09.07.2023
PARIS (Sputnik) - The trust of the French people in the police has grown since February, despite the mass protests sparked by the shooting of a 17-year-old teenager, a new OpinionWay poll conducted for the Parisien newspaper reveals.
The survey results published on Saturday showed that 73% of respondents trust the French police, with 46% having said that they have a lot of confidence in law enforcement.
The poll also showed that 59% of the French believe that the authorities should use a tough approach when dealing with problems in the suburbs.
Only 36% of the survey’s respondents consider immigration to be one of the main problems in France. Over 60% said they believed that purchasing power was a major issue, while 49% said security was one of the key problems.
France has been on edge since June 27, when a teenager was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.
The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters have been detained.
