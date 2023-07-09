https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/iran-boosts-power-of-chopper-fleet-boasts-new-space-based-eye-in-the-sky-1111772932.html

Iran Boosts Power of Chopper Fleet, Boasts New Space-Based Eye in the Sky

Iran’s ground forces now possess the largest and most powerful fleet of military helicopters in the Middle East, according to Iranian Army Ground Force Airborne Division commander Yousef Qorbani.Iran’s military helicopter fleet has been armed with long-range missiles allowing for pinpoint strikes, and dramatically increasing the mobility of the country’s armed forces, the commander added.Praising Iran’s defense industry workers and manufacturers for their efforts to domestically produce a variety of helicopter components, Qorbani revealed plans by Iran to create a new, “national helicopter,” with design work already underway in collaboration between the Ministry of Defense and knowledge-based companies.Iran’s Army and Air Force helicopter forces consist of about 160 attack and reconnaissance helicopters, including the HESA Shahed 285, the IAIO Toufan, and the Panha 2091. These designs take some cues (including airframe) from US choppers such as the AH-1J SeaCobra and the Bell 206 Jetranger – which Tehran purchased prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and managed to reverse engineer and modernize.The nation’s utility helicopter fleet includes the domestically-made HESA Shahed 274 and 278, Russian-made Mil Mi-17s, Italian Agusta Bell 206 and 212s, plus legacy US Bell 214, Bell UH-1N Twin Hueys, and Boeing CH-47 Chinooks.New Iranian Eye in the SkySeparately on Saturday, Iranian Space Agency spokesman Hossein Daliriyan announced that Iran’s new Khayyam high resolution imaging satellite, launched into low Earth orbit last August from the Baikonur cosmodrome on board a Russian Soyuz rocket, has become fully operational and begun its remote sensing activities.The 650 kg Khayyam satellite has a maximum resolution of one meter, and can send images back to Earth four times a day. Western media have alleged that the satellite, which is named after the great Persian polymath Omar Khayyam, may provide Iran’s military with new surveillance capabilities.As a fledgling space power, Tehran has already proven its capability to engage in space-based surveillance of its foes’ bases. Last year, Iran’s Noor-2 military satellite sent back a panoramic image centered on the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain. Its predecessor, the Noor-1, snapped detailed images of Al-Udeid Air Base – the Doha, Qatar-based home of US Central Command, a few months after the US chief of space operations had derided it as a mere “tumbling webcam in space.”

