Lavrov to Take Part in ASEAN Meeting in Jakarta

A regular meeting of the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be held in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta from July 9-14.

A regular meeting of the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be held in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta from July 9-14. A total of 29 countries are expected to attend the ministerial and related meetings, which will include courtesy calls by delegations from Brunei, Timor-Leste, Norway and Pakistan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the July 13-14 meetings. The parties will discuss, among other things, strengthening of the ASEAN’s capacity and institutional effectiveness to better respond to the current geopolitical challenges as well as the situation in Myanmar and humanitarian assistance to the country following Cyclone Mocha.

