International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/russian-aviation-strikes-ukrainian-positions-in-krasnolymansk-direction-1111759697.html
Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasnolymansk Direction
Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasnolymansk Direction
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian aviation launched strikes against three points of deployment of Ukrainian troops and a warehouse in the Krasnolymansk direction, a... 09.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-09T02:29+0000
2023-07-09T02:29+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
svatove
defense ministry
armed forces of ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_0:317:3072:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_27a84bf1b0df32922284e7dbc88a43ba.jpg
"The aircraft of the [Russian] group [of forces] carried out rocket and bomb strikes on three points of temporary deployment, an ammunition depot, as well as areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that Ukrainian troops suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment in the Krasnolymansk direction as a result of Russian artillery strikes. Meanwhile, in the Svatove direction, Russian troops repelled an attack of Ukraine’s 66th Mechanized Brigade. "As a result of the fire damage, a tank, an armored combat vehicle and two enemy pickup trucks were destroyed," the Russian defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/russian-troops-thwart-attack-by-ukrainian-forces-in-zaporozhye-direction-1111746101.html
ukraine
russia
svatove
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3929ec7ce8c7118a2c6064f8ff3a6ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, svatove, defense ministry, armed forces of ukraine
ukraine, russia, svatove, defense ministry, armed forces of ukraine

Russian Aviation Strikes Ukrainian Positions in Krasnolymansk Direction

02:29 GMT 09.07.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia.
Russian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian aviation launched strikes against three points of deployment of Ukrainian troops and a warehouse in the Krasnolymansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The aircraft of the [Russian] group [of forces] carried out rocket and bomb strikes on three points of temporary deployment, an ammunition depot, as well as areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Ukrainian troops suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment in the Krasnolymansk direction as a result of Russian artillery strikes.
Meanwhile, in the Svatove direction, Russian troops repelled an attack of Ukraine’s 66th Mechanized Brigade.
"As a result of the fire damage, a tank, an armored combat vehicle and two enemy pickup trucks were destroyed," the Russian defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
The Russian Armed Forces thwarted an attack by Ukrainian militants - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Thwart Attack by Ukrainian Forces in Zaporozhye Direction
Yesterday, 13:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала