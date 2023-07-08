https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/russian-troops-thwart-attack-by-ukrainian-forces-in-zaporozhye-direction-1111746101.html

Russian Troops Thwart Attack by Ukrainian Forces in Zaporozhye Direction

Units of the Russian Armed Forces thwarted an attack by Ukrainian militants by destroying a mortar that was covering Ukranian assault units in the Zaporozhye direction, a commander of a unit of the Russian Armed Forces said.

Units of the Russian Armed Forces thwarted an attack by Ukrainian militants by destroying a mortar that was covering Ukrainian assault units in the Zaporozhye direction, a commander of a unit of the Russian Armed Forces said. The Ukrainian offensive in the southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Artemovsk directions began on June 4, with Ukrainian forces concentrating their main attack in the Zaporozhye sector. Kiev deployed NATO-trained brigades armed with Western equipment, including Leopard tanks. On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that in a month of unsuccessful attacks, Ukrainian forces had lost 18 planes and helicopters and 920 armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks - "almost 100% of the tanks of this type supplied by Poland and Portugal." The enemy has not achieved its objectives in any direction, and the Ukrainian leadership, at the insistence of the West, demands that the offensive continue regardless of losses, Shoigu added.

