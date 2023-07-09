https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/russias-upper-house-speaker-matvienko-to-visit-china---reports-1111760417.html

Russia’s Upper House Speaker Matvienko to Visit China - Reports

Russia’s Upper House Speaker Matvienko to Visit China - Reports

Speaker of the upper chamber (Federation Council) of the Russian parliament (Federal Assembly) Valentina Matvienko, will visit China from July 9-12, media report.

2023-07-09T05:06+0000

2023-07-09T05:06+0000

2023-07-09T05:06+0000

world

china

russia

valentina matvienko

chinese national people's congress (npc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1111760417.jpg?1688879215

Matvienko will head a Russian delegation that will come to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Chinese news agency said on Sunday. Matvienko will participate in a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between Russia’s Federal Assembly and the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/foolish-western-regime-change-policy-only-driving-russia-china-closer-together-1111510890.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

speaker of the upper chamber, visit china, russian parliament