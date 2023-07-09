Russia’s Upper House Speaker Matvienko to Visit China - Reports

International
Speaker of the upper chamber (Federation Council) of the Russian parliament (Federal Assembly) Valentina Matvienko, will visit China from July 9-12, media report.
Matvienko will head a Russian delegation that will come to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Chinese news agency said on Sunday. Matvienko will participate in a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between Russia’s Federal Assembly and the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Speaker of the upper chamber (Federation Council) of the Russian parliament (Federal Assembly) Valentina Matvienko, will visit China from July 9-12, media report.
Matvienko will head a Russian delegation that will come to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Chinese news agency said on Sunday.
Matvienko will participate in a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between Russia’s Federal Assembly and the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.
