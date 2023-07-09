International
Yellen Thinks US, China Can Build 'Healthy' Economic Relations
Yellen Thinks US, China Can Build 'Healthy' Economic Relations
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that China and the United States had made progress and could build healthy economic relations beneficial for both countries and the world.
Yellen is visiting China from July 6-9. The US Treasury Secretary has held meetings with senior Chinese officials to discuss several economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions. The finance minister also said that managing the relations between the United States and China was not "easy," adding that despite the difficulties, they were not predetermined. Yellen expressed confidence that Washington and Beijing would communicate more often in the future. Yellen's visit to China is taking place amid increased economic and financial contradictions between the two countries. The main irritants are the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in yuan and the decreased influence of the US dollar across the globe.
07:31 GMT 09.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that China and the United States had made progress and could build healthy economic relations beneficial for both countries and the world.
Yellen is visiting China from July 6-9. The US Treasury Secretary has held meetings with senior Chinese officials to discuss several economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions.
"I do think we have made some progress and I think we can have a healthy economic relationship that benefits both of us and the world," Yellen told a news conference in Beijing.
The finance minister also said that managing the relations between the United States and China was not "easy," adding that despite the difficulties, they were not predetermined.
Yellen expressed confidence that Washington and Beijing would communicate more often in the future.
World
US Lobs Fresh Accusations at Beijing As Yellen Spouts 'Cooperation' Rhetoric
7 July, 14:03 GMT
Yellen's visit to China is taking place amid increased economic and financial contradictions between the two countries. The main irritants are the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in yuan and the decreased influence of the US dollar across the globe.
