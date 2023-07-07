https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/us-lobs-fresh-accusations-at-beijing-amid-cooperation-rhetoric-spouted-by-yellen-1111712860.html

US Lobs Fresh Accusations at Beijing Amid ‘Cooperation’ Rhetoric Spouted by Yellen

US Lobs Fresh Accusations at Beijing Amid 'Cooperation' Rhetoric Spouted by Yellen

Washington hasaccused Beijing of carrying out “coercive and risky” moves in the disputed areas of the South China Sea in relation to Philippine vessels.

Washington has launched more verbal barrages at Beijing, despite US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen currently visiting Beijing to ostensibly try and improve strained relations. The US accused China of carrying out “coercive and risky” moves in the disputed areas of the South China Sea in relation to Philippine vessels.The new controversial statements aimed at China came after the western command of the Philippine military claimed that 48 Chinese fishing vessels had been seen near Recto Bank in the South China Sea. The Philippines consider Recto Bank part of its 200 nautical-mile exclusive economic zone. After the Philippine Coast Guard claimed that two of its ships were "illegally thwarted" by a China Coast Guard ship in the South China Sea, Beijing responded by saying maneuvers of its vessels were “professional and restrained.”The US has waded in with its fresh accusations targeting China as tensions continue to brew in the highly-contested area of the South China Sea. China has maintained territorial disputes with Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei around islands in the region that have significant, untapped reserves. Furthermore, the passage of US warships, which Beijing highlights as a breach of international law and a ploy to undermine China's sovereignty and security, has been further firing tensions up. Washington insists that its naval force will remain in the area, despite the People's Republic of China repeatedly castigating such moves.Inspections Targeting China FirmsJanet Yellen's visit to China, coming amid increasing economic and financial contradictions between the two countries, has been framed by Washington as an attempt to stabilize the US-China relationship via talks. In effect, US policies have consistently done everything to plunge ties between the two countries to rock-bottom level. Janet Yellen offered assurances on Thursday that she had been tasked with "deepening communication with Beijing on a range of issues." Yellen had added that her visit presented an opportunity to avoid "miscommunications or misunderstandings," but in effect Washington's actions speak louder than words.A case in point is the ongoing manifestation of the US trade war waged on China, specifically in the sphere of technology, ranging from chip manufacturing to artificial intelligence. As part of a deal that the US pushed through with China in August, 2022, America's regulators have been allowed to examine audit working papers of US-listed Chinese companies. Now, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board officials have started a fresh round of inspections, according to sources cited by US media. These will ostensibly target around a dozen New York-listed Chinese companies. The firms included in the inspection will be Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Didi Global Inc. and NetEase Inc. Previously, a recent round of checks on clients reportedly targeted China units of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Ernst & Young LLP and Deloitte & Touche LLP. Before that, KPMG LLP’s China arm was inspected in 2022.Earlier in the year, Erica Williams, Chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), claimed the agency’s goal was to review firms to unearth possible "insufficient information technology controls." Firms that did not make the grade after such a scrutiny by the US inspectors could be thrown off New York stock exchanges. The large-scale targeting of Chinese companies by US regulators with their sweeping “inspections” has been decried by many of China’s experts as based on “bias,” and a tool to exert pressure on China, according to media reports of the Asian powerhouse.Self-Defeating US Trade PoliciesAhead of Yellen's visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a long-awaited trip to Beijing to meet with senior Chinese diplomats, including President Xi Jinping. As any positive outcomes of Blinken's visit remain obscure, with US President Joe Biden publicly calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator" shortly after, Washington's action continue to follow the path inked out under ex-president Donald Trump and White House incumbent Joe Biden. Whether it is the protectionist-albeit-self-defeating trade policies espoused by the 45th POTUS, the sanctions on China’s technology, or growing US and NATO operations in the Pacific while peddling the "China threat" narrative, Washington has sought to "contain" by all means possible what it claimed was an increasingly "assertive" Beijing.Most recently, these not-so-well thought out US strategic efforts to cut China out of the high tech economic race spilled over into the sphere of semiconductors. In October 2022, the Biden administration unveiled an unprecedented set of export controls that restricted Chinese companies from purchasing advanced chips made anywhere in the world using US technology, as well as chip-making equipment. At the time, US media noted that Washington's move would thwart "China’s technological ambitions," as the global semiconductor industry was "almost entirely" dependent on the US and its allies. However, in retaliation, China sanctioned America's Micron Technology (MU) in May, and more recently imposed restrictions on exporting two strategic raw materials, gallium and germanium. The two metals are used in the manufacturing of advanced microchips and a number of military weaponry, such as radars. The US imports so many rare metals from China that, despite having its own vast reserves of the materials, totally replacing those supply lines could take “generations,” Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik. Furthermore, to effectively sever reliance of US industry on China for microchip and technology production might require "tremendous amounts of investment."

