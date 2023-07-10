https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/chinas-wang-calls-for-juster-global-development-management-system-1111784041.html

China's Wang Calls for Juster Global Development Management System

China's Wang Calls for Juster Global Development Management System

China considers it necessary to create a more equitable and rational system for managing global development based on multilateralism, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Monday.

2023-07-10T07:27+0000

2023-07-10T07:27+0000

2023-07-10T07:27+0000

world

china

the united nations (un)

wang yi

cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095830372_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e54b7ba9ea7eaf8b2249859fe7494202.jpg

"We must strive for the common management of development, uphold true multilateralism, resist attempts to severe ties and unilateral intimidation, support the general coordinating role of the UN, promote the reform of multilateral development institutions, increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries, as well as create a more equitable and a rational management system of global development," Wang said at the conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development. He added that China was ready to maintain cooperation with other countries to continue discussing global development issues and join efforts to implement the UN agenda until 2030, as well as contribute to the creation of the Community of common destiny for mankind. China has always closely linked its fate with the fate of other countries, seeking to couple its own development with common development, the diplomat said. He also highlighted the need to make full use of cooperation between governments, the private sector, international institutions and non-profit organizations, the academic community and civil society of various countries to form a common development and coordination model to find ways to send more resources to developing countries. Wang also reiterated that China will uphold its position as a developing country and, together with a large number of countries of the global South, strongly advocate for the shared development and revival.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russo-chinese-military-cooperation-to-ensure-world-peace-1109597106.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, chinese central foreign affairs office director wang yi, global development management system