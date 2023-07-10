International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/crunch-deep-sea-mining-talks-resume-amid-growing-global-hunger-for-rare-minerals-1111790993.html
Crunch Deep-Sea Mining Talks Resume Amid Growing Global Hunger For Rare Minerals
Crunch Deep-Sea Mining Talks Resume Amid Growing Global Hunger For Rare Minerals
Representatives of 168 member states of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) have converged in Kingston, Jamaica to debate the contraversial issue of deep-sea mining.
2023-07-10T15:58+0000
2023-07-10T15:58+0000
beyond politics
deep-sea
international seabed authority
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111790292_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8e338f81b312aca23a4c1879604bd57a.jpg
The contraversial issue of deep-sea mining is once again in the headlines, as representatives of 168 member states of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) converge in Kingston, Jamaica. Throughout the meeting, set to continue until July 28, an attempt will be made to hammer out the world's first potential operating guidelines for the process of harvesting metals from the seabed. Proponents of deep-sea mining have argued for decades that minerals found in the seafloor could be a promising source of metals crucial for various “green” technologies. The demand for rare earths has been rapidly accelerating, largely driven by growing electrification of industry, transport, and utilization of wind power in turbines. Rare earth elements (REE) is a collective term used in respect to 17 minerals used in modern laser, medical, defense, and electronics technologies, as well as in communication devices.However, numerous scientists and eco-activists have been arguing that deep-sea mining could threaten the biodiversity of vital ecosystems, pointing to the fact that not enough is known about the life that the seafloor is teeming with.Since 2001, the International Seabed Authority - the United Nations body responsible for regulating deep-sea mining – issued 31 permits to explore the ocean floor. But these permits apply to international waters, with countries free to conduct exploration in their own national waters. This is what Norway announced it was doing in June. It opened huge areas in the Greenland Sea, Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea for mining companies to apply for licenses, pointing to data showing deposits of copper, cobalt, and rare earths such as neodymium and dysprosium. Norway's own environment agency has strongly opposed the plan, with objections also pouring in from fishermen and environmentalists, concerned over the possibility of toxic heavy metal particles being released in the process.After the Pacific nation of Nauru in Micronesia went further, and formally applied for a commercial licence to begin deep sea mining in 2021, a two-year clause was set in place to grant the ISA much-needed leeway to assemble some sort of environmental regulation rulebook to rely on.Throughout these two years, there has been growing opposition to deep-sea mining, with around 200 countries, such as Germany, Spain, and Switzerland calling for a moratorium on the harvesting of marine rocks due to environmental concerns. The European Academies Science Advisory Council has warned of the “dire consequences” for marine ecosystems, and lambated what it called the “misleading narrative” of the vital importance of deep-sea mining for metals needed to transition to a low-carbon economy. Warnings that potential techniques to harvest the minerals from the seabed could be fraugh with noise, light pollution, and other factors detrimental to marine species were issued by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/can-norways-deep-sea-mining-bid-fuel-eus-faltering-green-transition-1111025223.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/black-day-for-norwegian-nature-as-oslo-plans-to-open-its-waters-for-deep-sea-mining-1111352038.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111790292_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18b873f004459addef8bc865471a2c89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
deep-sea mining, rare earth metals, green transition, marine biodiversity, marine ecosystems
deep-sea mining, rare earth metals, green transition, marine biodiversity, marine ecosystems

Crunch Deep-Sea Mining Talks Resume Amid Growing Global Hunger For Rare Minerals

15:58 GMT 10.07.2023
© AP Photo / Sam McNeilCorals on Moore Reef in Gunggandji Sea Country off the coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on Nov. 13, 2022.
Corals on Moore Reef in Gunggandji Sea Country off the coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on Nov. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
© AP Photo / Sam McNeil
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Jamaica-based intergovernmental body, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), is meeting on July 10 - 28 in an attempt to rekindle controversial negotiations over proposals to allow commercial deep-sea mining after the expiry of what has been, in effect, a two-year moratoriom on the practice.
The contraversial issue of deep-sea mining is once again in the headlines, as representatives of 168 member states of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) converge in Kingston, Jamaica. Throughout the meeting, set to continue until July 28, an attempt will be made to hammer out the world's first potential operating guidelines for the process of harvesting metals from the seabed.
Proponents of deep-sea mining have argued for decades that minerals found in the seafloor could be a promising source of metals crucial for various “green” technologies. The demand for rare earths has been rapidly accelerating, largely driven by growing electrification of industry, transport, and utilization of wind power in turbines. Rare earth elements (REE) is a collective term used in respect to 17 minerals used in modern laser, medical, defense, and electronics technologies, as well as in communication devices.
However, numerous scientists and eco-activists have been arguing that deep-sea mining could threaten the biodiversity of vital ecosystems, pointing to the fact that not enough is known about the life that the seafloor is teeming with.
© AFP 2023 / BEN STANSALLActivists, part of the Ocean Rebellion protest group, demonstrate during the Deep Sea Mining Summit in London on May 3, 2023.
Activists, part of the Ocean Rebellion protest group, demonstrate during the Deep Sea Mining Summit in London on May 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
Activists, part of the Ocean Rebellion protest group, demonstrate during the Deep Sea Mining Summit in London on May 3, 2023.
© AFP 2023 / BEN STANSALL
Since 2001, the International Seabed Authority - the United Nations body responsible for regulating deep-sea mining – issued 31 permits to explore the ocean floor. But these permits apply to international waters, with countries free to conduct exploration in their own national waters. This is what Norway announced it was doing in June. It opened huge areas in the Greenland Sea, Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea for mining companies to apply for licenses, pointing to data showing deposits of copper, cobalt, and rare earths such as neodymium and dysprosium. Norway's own environment agency has strongly opposed the plan, with objections also pouring in from fishermen and environmentalists, concerned over the possibility of toxic heavy metal particles being released in the process.
Svalbard - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2023
Economy
Can Norway's Deep-Sea Mining Bid Fuel EU's Faltering Green Transition?
9 June, 11:35 GMT
After the Pacific nation of Nauru in Micronesia went further, and formally applied for a commercial licence to begin deep sea mining in 2021, a two-year clause was set in place to grant the ISA much-needed leeway to assemble some sort of environmental regulation rulebook to rely on.
Throughout these two years, there has been growing opposition to deep-sea mining, with around 200 countries, such as Germany, Spain, and Switzerland calling for a moratorium on the harvesting of marine rocks due to environmental concerns.
The Barents Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
Economy
'Black Day for Norwegian Nature' as Oslo Plans to Open Its Waters for Deep-Sea Mining
21 June, 07:06 GMT
The European Academies Science Advisory Council has warned of the “dire consequences” for marine ecosystems, and lambated what it called the “misleading narrative” of the vital importance of deep-sea mining for metals needed to transition to a low-carbon economy. Warnings that potential techniques to harvest the minerals from the seabed could be fraugh with noise, light pollution, and other factors detrimental to marine species were issued by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
© Photo : International Seabed Authority (ISA),Screenshot of an International Seabed Authority (ISA) chart on deep-sea mining, published in a report of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Screenshot of an International Seabed Authority (ISA) chart on deep-sea mining, published in a report of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
Screenshot of an International Seabed Authority (ISA) chart on deep-sea mining, published in a report of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
© Photo : International Seabed Authority (ISA),
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала