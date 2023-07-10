https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/north-korea-calls-uss-plan-to-send-nuclear-submarine-to-peninsula-blackmail-1111782565.html

North Korea Calls US's Plan to Send Nuclear Submarine to Peninsula 'Blackmail'

North Korea Calls US's Plan to Send Nuclear Submarine to Peninsula 'Blackmail'

Pyongyang has slammed Washington's plan to send a nuclear-armed submarine to the Korean Peninsula, calling the move an "undisguised nuclear blackmail" that may push the regional tensions to the brink of a nuclear conflict, the North Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Pyongyang has slammed Washington's plan to send a nuclear-armed submarine to the Korean Peninsula, calling the move an "undisguised nuclear blackmail" that may push the regional tensions to the brink of a nuclear conflict, the North Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday. The defense ministry also said that the recent developments clearly proved that "the situation of the Korean peninsula is coming closer to the threshold of nuclear conflict due to the US provocative military action," as quoted by media. US President Joe Biden said during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, in Washington in April that he would send a nuclear submarine to South Korea to enhance the "regular visibility" of US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula. The United States has been building up its military presence in the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea to counter China. Beijing sees US warships in the area as a potential threat to its sovereignty and security.

