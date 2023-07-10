https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/supplies-of-us-cluster-munitions-to-ukraine-can-lead-to-humanitarian-problems---beijing-1111786287.html

Supplies of cluster munitions by the United States to Ukraine may lead to humanitarian problems, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

Supplies of cluster munitions by the United States to Ukraine may lead to humanitarian problems, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday. Relevant parties should not add fuel to the fire, exacerbate contradictions leading to an aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis, the diplomat added.

