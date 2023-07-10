https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/treasury-secretary-yellen-says-cannot-rule-out-recession-in-us-1111779244.html

Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Cannot Rule Out Recession in US

Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Cannot Rule Out Recession in US

The possibility of a recession in the US cannot be ruled out, Yellen said. She added that the slower growth of the US economy was "appropriate and normal."

2023-07-10T00:02+0000

2023-07-10T00:02+0000

2023-07-10T00:02+0000

economy

janet yellen

janet yellen

federal reserve

federal reserve

economy

us economy

recession

economic recession

us treasury

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106674312_0:97:3073:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_fda382673f4b28a9604e4107f2c34d91.jpg

"It's not completely off the table. But we would expect, with the job market as strong as it is now, to see a slower pace of ongoing job gains," Yellen told the CBS broadcaster on Sunday. Yellen added that the slower growth of the US economy was "appropriate and normal." In late June, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that a recession in the US is not certain but still possible as the Federal Reserve's target of returning inflation to 2% per year via interest rate hikes might not be achieved until 2025.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us treasury secretary janet yellen, federal reserve chair jerome powell, janet yellen, inflation, us inflation, recession, recession in the us, economy, us economy