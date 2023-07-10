https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/ukraine-using-russian-pows-as-human-demining-shields-volunteer-says-1111782037.html

Ukraine Using Russian POWs as Human Demining Shields, Volunteer Says

Ukraine Using Russian POWs as Human Demining Shields, Volunteer Says

Russian POWs are being driven ahead of advancing Kiev units for "demining" in the direction of Zaporozhye, a Russian volunteer told reporters.

A Russian volunteer code named Topaz was captured by Ukrainian forces in the area of Donetsk. According to him, he was constantly humiliated, beaten and forced to dig defensive structures by Kiev's security forces. He then went on to describe what happened, when Ukrainian forces received an order to move in the direction of Zaporozhye. The Russian positions towards Zaporozhye are well fortified and the approaches to them are densely mined, so Kiev's security forces suffer significant losses. According to Topaz, Russian POWs without weapons and body armor were forced to walk at least eight meters in front of Ukrainian infantry. As he explained, the Ukrainian unit's mission was to get as close as possible to the Russian positions and then wait for reinforcements. But the Ukrainian reconnaissance unit and POWs were discovered. Several men of the Ukrainian unit were killed in action, and Russian POWs managed to escape.

