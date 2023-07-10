https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/ukraines-accession-to-nato-to-have-negative-consequences-for-european-security---kremlin-1111789387.html

Ukraine's Accession to NATO to Have Negative Consequences for European Security - Kremlin

Ukraine's Accession to NATO to Have Negative Consequences for European Security - Kremlin

The accession of Ukraine to NATO will have very negative consequences for the European security architecture, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2023-07-10T10:43+0000

2023-07-10T10:43+0000

2023-07-10T10:50+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

russia

ukraine

nato

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111765957_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2522eff32bae671ae47ac2d1d68f2b0c.jpg

You know the absolutely understandable and consistent position of Russia that Ukraine's membership in NATO will have very, very negative consequences for the entire already half-ruined security architecture in Europe and will be an absolute danger, a threat to our country," Peskov told reporters. Kiev's accession will require a fairly clear and firm response from Russia, the official added.Currently there are no talks scheduled between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but if the grain deal needs to be discussed, it will take place, Dmitry Peskov said.Last week, Putin's visit to Turkiye was going to take place "in the coming month." Later in the day, he specified that the talks could be held within the next two months.He added that the date of the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkiye is still unknown."No, it is unknown," Peskov told reporters.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he expects the Russian leader to visit Turkiye in August.Dmitry Peskov said that does not see a threat to Russia's financial stability because of the ruble exchange rate, the situation is better than it was predicted."The Kremlin is certain that there is no threat to the financial stability of the country. On the contrary, the situation is better than it was predicted. As for the exchange rate, this happens and it does not threaten stability in any way," Peskov told a briefing.Russia considers the transfer of the leaders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) by Ankara to Kiev as a violation of agreements, Peskov said."As for the return of the Azov leaders, yes, this is a violation of the existing agreements, and we will discuss this with the Turkish side, as we, in fact, have already begun to do," Peskov told reporters.Commenting on the prospects for creating a gas hub against the backdrop of the situation with Azov, the official said that this has nothing to do with it, noting that Moscow plans to continue relation with Turkey.On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkey.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/nato-chief-says-unsure-about-zelenskys-participation-in-vilnius-summit-1111778965.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/russia-pays-coupons-on-eurobonds-in-rubles-maturing-in-2026-2036-1110777827.html

russia

ukraine

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

accession of ukraine to nato, european security, dmitry peskov