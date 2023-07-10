https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/watch-russian-forces-thwart-ukrainian-attack-in-artemovsk-direction-1111789743.html

Watch Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Attack in Artemovsk Direction

Watch Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Attack in Artemovsk Direction

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Ukranian tank blowning up as a result of accurate firing of ATGMs by Russian scouts in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

2023-07-10T14:07+0000

2023-07-10T14:07+0000

2023-07-10T14:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

russia

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111787818_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_74774ef77a6ed3b77c08af3c9fd287c7.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Ukrainian tank blowing up as a result of accurate firing of ATGMs by Russian scouts in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).The explosion not only completely destroyed the tank, but also hit the Ukrainian fighters' adjacent vehicles, disrupting their attack.Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also noted the poor results of Kiev's counteroffensive, in addition to Zelensky himself admitting that progress was "slower than desired."

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attack in Artemovsk direction with massive explosion The explosion not only completely destroyed a Ukrainian tank but also laid waste to other military vehicles in the area. 2023-07-10T14:07+0000 true PT0M27S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, russian scouts, accurate firing of atgms