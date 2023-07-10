International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/watch-russian-forces-thwart-ukrainian-attack-in-artemovsk-direction-1111789743.html
Watch Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Attack in Artemovsk Direction
Watch Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Attack in Artemovsk Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Ukranian tank blowning up as a result of accurate firing of ATGMs by Russian scouts in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
2023-07-10T14:07+0000
2023-07-10T14:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111787818_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_74774ef77a6ed3b77c08af3c9fd287c7.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Ukrainian tank blowing up as a result of accurate firing of ATGMs by Russian scouts in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).The explosion not only completely destroyed the tank, but also hit the Ukrainian fighters' adjacent vehicles, disrupting their attack.Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also noted the poor results of Kiev's counteroffensive, in addition to Zelensky himself admitting that progress was "slower than desired."
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attack in Artemovsk direction with massive explosion
The explosion not only completely destroyed a Ukrainian tank but also laid waste to other military vehicles in the area.
2023-07-10T14:07+0000
true
PT0M27S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111787818_115:0:734:464_1920x0_80_0_0_625c242e32ee22744257e8bafe56e546.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, russian scouts, accurate firing of atgms
russian defense ministry, russian scouts, accurate firing of atgms

Watch Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Attack in Artemovsk Direction

14:07 GMT 10.07.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Ukrainian offensive in the area of South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Artemovsk kicked off on June 4, with the main attack of the Kiev regime's forces concentrated in the Zaporozhye Region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Ukrainian tank blowing up as a result of accurate firing of ATGMs by Russian scouts in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
The explosion not only completely destroyed the tank, but also hit the Ukrainian fighters' adjacent vehicles, disrupting their attack.
Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also noted the poor results of Kiev's counteroffensive, in addition to Zelensky himself admitting that progress was "slower than desired."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала