Watch Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Attack in Artemovsk Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Ukranian tank blowning up as a result of accurate firing of ATGMs by Russian scouts in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attack in Artemovsk direction with massive explosion
The explosion not only completely destroyed a Ukrainian tank but also laid waste to other military vehicles in the area.
Watch Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Attack in Artemovsk Direction
The Ukrainian offensive in the area of South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Artemovsk kicked off on June 4, with the main attack of the Kiev regime's forces concentrated in the Zaporozhye Region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Ukrainian tank blowing up as a result of accurate firing of ATGMs by Russian scouts in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
The explosion not only completely destroyed the tank, but also hit the Ukrainian fighters' adjacent vehicles, disrupting their attack.
Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also noted the poor results of Kiev's counteroffensive
, in addition to Zelensky himself admitting that progress was "slower than desired."